Appalachian AI and Energy Conference Finalizes Speakers for Annual Conference

Black & Veatch’s Phil Fischer to Speak on Power Requirements for AI Data Centers

PENN VALLEY, PA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Appalachian AI & Energy Conference has finalized the roster of speakers for their one-day Appalachian AI & Energy Program, scheduled for May 21 at the Hilton Garden Inn Southpointe, Pittsburgh. Joining the event will be Phil Fischer, an executive for the data center and mission critical segment at Black & Veatch, to discuss the key critical infrastructure considerations to power AI data centers.

Fischer has a long history of collaborating with hyperscale, colocation and developer clients to help solve their most pressing data center infrastructure needs. He has more than 25 years of experience in distributed generation and brings a thorough and holistic understanding of development, design, construction, and operation of data center and mission critical facilities.

The Appalachian Basin location with its abundant, affordable natural gas and water coupled with a more straightforward permitting environment make it an ideal venue for many AI data center owners and developers. The basin could also capitalize on the use of carbon capture and sequestration (CCS), the process of storing carbon deep underground, which can help reduce the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere from burning gas to produce electricity.

The Appalachian AI & Energy conference is the premiere program for leading minds in the AI data center ecosystem to make strides toward innovation. The event will bring together key stakeholders and organizations with unique backgrounds and experiences to gather to create unified action toward building sustainable data center developments.

To learn more about the conference, keynotes and other speakers, and how to register, visit https://appaaienergy.com/

