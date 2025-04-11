Nourish Launches Comprehensive GLP-1 Support Programs to Optimize Weight Loss and Sustain Results Post-Treatment

New study of 3,700+ patients finds GLP-1 users working with Nourish lost 33% more weight and reported higher adherence vs. those who did not

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nourish , the leading provider of nutrition therapy in the country, today announced the launch of its GLP-1 Companion and GLP-1 Off-Ramp Programs. These two structured nutrition therapy pathways are designed to increase effectiveness of GLP-1RAs during and post-treatment.The new programs are backed by evidence showing that patients using GLP-1s for weight loss benefit significantly when paired with nutrition care from a registered dietitian (RD). In a recent study of over 3,700 patients seeking weight loss, those on GLP-1s who worked with a Nourish RD lost 33% more weight and reported higher adherence (15% missing a dose vs. 24%) compared to GLP-1 users not working with Nourish. Additionally, 64% of Nourish patients reported improvements in side effects like nausea, GI discomfort, and constipation after nutrition counseling.GLP-1s, such as semaglutide and tirzepatide, have become a popular option for treating obesity and type 2 diabetes. But while effective, they often come with side effects, adherence challenges, and risk of rebound weight gain when medication is stopped. Nourish’s new offerings address those issues directly, helping patients optimize outcomes while making medications more cost-effective and sustainable.“GLP-1 medications represent an important advancement in obesity treatment, but like any intervention, they work best when paired with comprehensive lifestyle support,” said Aidan Dewar, Co-Founder and CEO of Nourish. “Medical nutrition therapy plays a critical role in improving tolerability, enhancing adherence, and preventing muscle loss. Our programs are built around evidence and real-world results, showing that patients supported by a registered dietitian not only experience greater weight loss, but are better equipped to sustain it long term.”To meet the growing need for holistic, sustainable support around GLP-1 medications, Nourish developed these two structured programs for patients at different stages of their treatment journeys.The GLP-1 Companion Program is designed for individuals currently taking GLP-1 medications. This program focuses on maximizing the effectiveness of treatment while minimizing common side effects. Registered dietitians guide patients through:- Managing side effects: Personalized support around hydration, meal timing, portion sizes, and fiber intake to alleviate nausea, GI discomfort, and constipation.- Preventing muscle loss: Nutritional strategies that prioritize adequate protein intake and encourage resistance training to preserve lean muscle mass.- Building sustainable habits: Education on balanced meals, mindful eating, and practical lifestyle changes tailored to each patient’s culture, preferences, and budget.The GLP-1 Off-Ramp Program supports patients transitioning off of GLP-1s, helping them sustain weight loss and avoid rebound weight gain. The focus is on building self-sufficiency and long-term health through:- Metabolic support: Gradual dietary adjustments aligned with changes in medication to help regulate appetite and stabilize metabolism.- Structured eating routines: Tools and coaching to create consistent, nutrient-dense meals that promote satiety without the aid of appetite-suppressing medication.- Appetite awareness: Techniques such as intuitive and mindful eating to help patients maintain progress and build confidence in managing their health independently.Together, these programs provide a clear path forward for patients seeking to enhance their results while on GLP-1s, and maintain their weight loss after completing their GLP-1 treatment.While the quantitative results from the whitepaper are compelling, the feedback from patients who participated in the programs during Nourish’s soft launch also points to meaningful impact. Patients frequently cited increased confidence in managing their nutrition independently, reduced reliance on medication, and an improved understanding of how to sustain their progress beyond the medication window.Read the full whitepaper to learn more details on Nourish’s GLP-1 study and results here About Nourish:Nourish is the leading provider of nutrition therapy with a mission to improve people’s health by making it easy to eat well. Nourish makes high-quality nutrition care accessible to all Americans. The company provides a comprehensive approach to wellness through personalized visits with registered dietitians, medically-tailored meal delivery, and an innovative mobile app. With thousands of dietitians in its network, Nourish enables patients to track their health progress, communicate with their RD, and receive meals designed for their specific dietary needs delivered to their doorstep. Through partnerships with major insurers including Aetna, Cigna, United, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Medicare, Medicaid, and more, 94% of Nourish patients are able to access care for $0 out-of-pocket. Nourish serves hundreds of thousands of patients across all 50 states and has also formed referral partnerships with physicians in large healthcare companies such as One Medical, Texas Oncology, and Dell Medical Center. Start your journey to better health at usenourish.com.

