Company Announcement Date: April 08, 2025 FDA Publish Date: April 09, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared cashew allergen Company Name: Trophy Nut Company Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Trophy Nut Company of Tipp City, Ohio is recalling 143 cases of its Heinen’s 8.25 oz cans of Honey Roasted Peanuts due to possible presence of cashews. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to cashews run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The recalled Honey Roasted Peanuts were distributed in Ohio and Illinois in Heinen’s Grocery stores between October 24, 2024 to April 4, 2025.

The product comes in an 8.25 oz composite can with lid and is marked with a “best if used by” date of 10-01-2025 and “best by” date of 10-03-2025 stamped on the bottom of the can. The product’s UPC is 20601401877 which can be found on the label.

One consumer complaint of an allergic reaction has been reported to date for this problem.

The recall was initiated after receiving a consumer complaint that product labeled as Honey Roasted Peanuts contained cashews. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s production and packaging processes.

Consumers who have purchased Heinen’s brand 8.25 oz. Honey Roasted Peanuts can return them to a local Heinen’s Grocery store for a full refund. Consumers who have any questions may contact Trophy Nut’s Customer Service at 1-800-729-6887 Monday – Friday 8:00am – 4:00pm EST or email at custserv@trophynut.com.