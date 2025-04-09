Building Stronger Banking Relationships for Business Success

Sheila McMullen Branch Vice President at VyStar Credit Union The Liquidity Event The Entreprenudist Podcast Logo ShieldWolf Strongholds Insurance Claim HQ

Sheila McMullen empowers business owners at The Liquidity Event with insights on banking relationships and financial readiness for growth.

It’s not just about getting money, It’s about preparing you to succeed, with or without us.” — Sheila McMullen

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On February 20, 2025, local entrepreneurs, business leaders, and professionals gathered for The Liquidity Event , Jacksonville’s premier monthly business networking mixer. The February session, presented by The Entreprenudist Podcast, sponsored by Insurance Claim HQ , and hosted by Randolph Love III—founder of wealth protection firm ShieldWolf Strongholds —featured an energizing keynote from Sheila McMullen, Branch Vice President at VyStar Credit Union.With a commanding blend of expertise and authenticity, Sheila McMullen captivated the audience as she challenged business owners to rethink their relationship with their banks. “Who do you call when something happens with your business?” she asked the crowd—emphasizing the critical need for a personal business banker, not just a faceless institution.McMullen’s message struck a chord: true financial support goes far beyond opening an account. It means building relationships with a team—like VyStar’s package of business bankers, CPAs, financial advisors, and underwriters—all working together to help business owners thrive. “It’s not just about getting money,” McMullen explained. “It’s about preparing you to succeed, with or without us.”With candid insights on why many loan applications fail and practical advice for building a banking relationship that works, McMullen's talk was both empowering and eye-opening. Her dedication to transparency and financial literacy made a lasting impression, showing attendees that real partnership begins with genuine service.Are You Ready to Level Up Your Business Network?The Liquidity Event isn’t just another meet-and-greet. It’s where financial empowerment meets real community. Business owners in Jacksonville and surrounding areas are encouraged to join this impactful gathering, held on the third Thursday of each month. Make connections, gain insights, and grow alongside professionals who understand your hustle.Next Event:🗓 Third Thursday of Every Month📍 Jacksonville, FL🎙 Presented by The Entreprenudist Podcast🏢 Sponsored by Insurance Claim HQ🎤 Hosted by Randolph Love III, ShieldWolf StrongholdsDon’t miss your chance to build your business, one connection at a time.

Sheila McMullen on Business Accounts & Lending | The Liquidity Event Recap | Feb 20,2025

