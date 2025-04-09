VT Fish & Wildlife Offers Junior Warden Weekend

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department will be offering Junior Warden Weekend to be held at the Buck Lake Conservation Camp in Woodbury on July 19-20.

“We are pleased to continue this fun and exciting opportunity for teens ages 15-17. Junior Warden Weekend allows us to provide teens with a window into what we do as wardens and how we contribute to conservation in Vermont,” said Lieutenant Wes Butler. “Our job duties are incredibly varied depending on the time of year and specific needs of our communities, and we are excited to share some of these experiences with the participants in this program.”

Campers will arrive on Saturday morning and immediately jump into K-9 demos, mock crime scene investigations, game processing, and more. “We are thrilled to be able to partner with the Warden Service on this exciting new program,” says Hannah Phelps, Green Mountain Conservation Camp Coordinator. “This weekend is a great opportunity to engage with local game wardens while also getting a weekend at camp—there will be no shortage of campfires, fishing, swimming, and other camp activities throughout the weekend program.”

The weekend is open to ages 15-17 and is the perfect way for teens to unplug and engage with peers outdoors while exploring a potential career in conservation law enforcement. The weekend is capped at 25 participants, but there is still space for new registrants. Arrival time is 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 19 with departure at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

The cost for the weekend is $125, which includes all meals. Sponsorships are available on a limited basis.

To register for the weekend, please email a completed application found on Fish and Wildlife’s website. Click on Learn More and then Conservation Education. You can also email Hannah.Phelps@vermont.gov for the registration or for more information.