New “Unofficial Record” Smallmouth Bass

If Andrew Oestringer had brought his bass to a certified scale before filleting the fish, he would probably hold a new state record.

“It’s rare but not unheard of for anglers who plan to keep a nice fish for dinner to grab an unofficial weight at home, realize their catch might have been a record, and reach out,” said Shawn Good, a fish biologist with the department and the State Record Fish Program and Master Angler Program administrator. “That’s exactly what Andrew did. Even though Fish & Wildlife can’t accept the weight from a non-certified scale for our official record books, we can all agree this new ‘unofficial record’ is one heck of a fish story.”

The nearly two-foot smallmouth bass from Lower Symes Pond tipped Oestringer’s personal fishing scale at 7 lbs. and 6 oz. That makes Oestringer’s bass a full 10 oz. heavier than the current state record smallmouth.

“It's a dream come true for me,” said Oestringer. “There is no better place to fish than Vermont. Smallies, trout, pickerel, pike—Vermont has endless opportunities.”

Vermont is recognized nationally for its outstanding bass fishing, especially in Lake Champlain. What makes Oestringer’s catch especially exciting, says Good, is that the smallmouth was caught kayak fishing in a small pond.

“Andrew’s catch certainly underscores the fact that you don’t need a big boat or fancy equipment to catch fish, even trophy fish,” said Good. “There’s tons of ways to get on the water and have some success and fun.”

Even more thrilling for both department biologists and the angling community is that Oestringer’s smallmouth was not the only superb bass from an inland water entered to the Master Angler Program this season.

Earlier this month Fair Haven Middle & High School student James Lenox landed and harvested a 7 lbs. largemouth bass from Lake Bomoseen. Lenox made the impressive catch while scouting for new fishing spots with his father Michael, a teacher at Fair Haven Middle & High School and coach for the school’s Varsity Bass Fishing Team. Lenox’s bass does not approach Vermont’s record 10 lbs. 4 oz. largemouth, caught in Lake Dunmore in 1988. But according to Good, Lenox’s catch is still one of the best Vermont largemouths caught this year.

Even more impressive is the fact that Lenox’ fish is a youth entry to the Master Angler Program. Youth can qualify for the program with smaller fish than adult anglers. Even so, Lenox’s youth entry is bigger than all but two bass caught by adult anglers this year: a 7 lbs. 13 oz. largemouth from Neal Pond caught by Joshua Curtis, and a 7 lbs. 8 oz. largemouth from Lake Champlain caught by Roy Gangloff.

Together with Oestringer’s new “unofficial record” smallmouth, these four fish are the only bass at or over 7 lbs. recorded by the department this year.

“Small lakes and ponds are the overlooked gems of bass fishing in Vermont, but they support fish every ounce as impressive as the trophies that draw anglers from around the country to fish Lake Champlain,” said Good. “I’d be surprised to see more fish of the same caliber as Oestringer’s and Lenox’s this year. Still, the end of summer right through the fall is some of the hottest bass fishing of the year… so never say never. Now’s the time!”