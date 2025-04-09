The Feline Veterinary Medical Association Advocates for Proper Socialization of Kittens

FelineVMA Logo

The FelineVMA highlights the importance of proper socialization for kittens in the "FelineVMA Position Statement on the Socialization of Feral Kittens"

BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Supporting Healthy Cat-human Bonds Through Early Socialization

The Feline Veterinary Medical Association (FelineVMA), the trusted leader in feline health and wellbeing for the veterinary community and cat caregivers, highlights the importance of proper socialization for kittens in the "FelineVMA Position Statement on the Socialization of Feral Kittens."

The FelineVMA supports the integration of newly homed companion kittens through appropriate socialization and habituation. The sensitive socialization period for kittens occurs roughly between 2-9 weeks of age. A lack of positive interactions with humans during this timeframe can lead cats to view humans as a non-friendly (threatening) species, resulting in a lifelong fear of humans.

Socialization refers to the process of helping kittens, defined as any feline from birth to one-year-old, develop appropriate social behaviors, such as recognizing humans as friendly beings. This process provides the best opportunity for creating healthy bonds between cats and humans.

"Proper socialization during the early weeks of a kitten's life is crucial for developing healthy and trusting relationships between cats and humans,” said Heather O’Steen, CAE, FelineVMA CEO. “By ensuring kittens have positive interactions with humans during this sensitive period, we can help them grow into well-adjusted and affectionate companions,"

Download the full "FelineVMA Position Statement on the Socialization of Feral Kittens."

###

About the Feline Veterinary Medical Association
The Feline Veterinary Medical Association (FelineVMA) is dedicated to advancing feline health and wellbeing by supporting veterinary professionals through high standards of practice, ongoing education, and evidence-based medicine. With a diverse membership of more than 4,200 veterinarians, technicians, practice managers, assistants, support staff, and students, the FelineVMA offers Cat Friendly resources such as practice guidelines, feline-specific education, and caregiver support (catfriendly.com). Learn more about the FelineVMA at catvets.com.

Jeff Pane
Feline Veterinary Medical Association
+1 908-359-1184
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The Feline Veterinary Medical Association Advocates for Proper Socialization of Kittens

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Jeff Pane
Feline Veterinary Medical Association
+1 908-359-1184
Company/Organization
Feline Veterinary Medical Association
750 US Hwy 202, Suite 200
Bridgewater, New Jersey, 08807
United States
+1 908-359-1184
Visit Newsroom
About

The Feline Veterinary Medical Association (FelineVMA) supports its members in improving the health and wellbeing of cats through high standards of practice, continuing education, and evidence-based medicine. Comprised of all veterinary professionals who work with cats, the FelineVMA has a rich history and a proven track record of increasing the standard of care for cats. This is achieved through the development of practice guidelines, feline-specific education and resources, and caregiver support. Home to the Cat Friendly Practice® and Cat Friendly Certificate Programs, the FelineVMA encourages veterinary professionals to re-evaluate practice strategies in an effort to advance the quality of feline medicine.

FelineVMA Website

More From This Author
The Feline Veterinary Medical Association Advocates for Proper Socialization of Kittens
Spring into Feline Medicine eConference Returns with Three Days of Expert-led Feline Healthcare Presentations
The FelineVMA and EveryCat Health Foundation Partner to Award Scholarships for Future Leaders in Feline Medicine
View All Stories From This Author