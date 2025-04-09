The Feline Veterinary Medical Association Advocates for Proper Socialization of Kittens

The FelineVMA highlights the importance of proper socialization for kittens in the "FelineVMA Position Statement on the Socialization of Feral Kittens"

BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Supporting Healthy Cat-human Bonds Through Early Socialization

The Feline Veterinary Medical Association (FelineVMA), the trusted leader in feline health and wellbeing for the veterinary community and cat caregivers, highlights the importance of proper socialization for kittens in the "FelineVMA Position Statement on the Socialization of Feral Kittens."

The FelineVMA supports the integration of newly homed companion kittens through appropriate socialization and habituation. The sensitive socialization period for kittens occurs roughly between 2-9 weeks of age. A lack of positive interactions with humans during this timeframe can lead cats to view humans as a non-friendly (threatening) species, resulting in a lifelong fear of humans.

Socialization refers to the process of helping kittens, defined as any feline from birth to one-year-old, develop appropriate social behaviors, such as recognizing humans as friendly beings. This process provides the best opportunity for creating healthy bonds between cats and humans.

"Proper socialization during the early weeks of a kitten's life is crucial for developing healthy and trusting relationships between cats and humans,” said Heather O’Steen, CAE, FelineVMA CEO. “By ensuring kittens have positive interactions with humans during this sensitive period, we can help them grow into well-adjusted and affectionate companions,"

Download the full "FelineVMA Position Statement on the Socialization of Feral Kittens."

###

About the Feline Veterinary Medical Association

The Feline Veterinary Medical Association (FelineVMA) is dedicated to advancing feline health and wellbeing by supporting veterinary professionals through high standards of practice, ongoing education, and evidence-based medicine. With a diverse membership of more than 4,200 veterinarians, technicians, practice managers, assistants, support staff, and students, the FelineVMA offers Cat Friendly resources such as practice guidelines, feline-specific education, and caregiver support (catfriendly.com). Learn more about the FelineVMA at catvets.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.