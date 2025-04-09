Making Omnichannel Do Wonders - Few Lessons from Eyewear Brand Lenskart

This communiqué from YourRetailCoach (YRC) emphasizes the importance of going omnichannel, using Lenskart’s success as an example.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In this communiqué, the team of omnichannel consultants of retail and eCommerce consulting firm - YourRetailCoach (YRC) re-highlights the significance of going omnichannel drawing parallels from the success story of leading eyewear brand Lenskart.Get advise for Retail Business Consulting : https://www.yourretailcoach.in/contact/ 𝗠𝗼𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗻 𝗦𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗗𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗻 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗟𝗮𝘆𝗼𝘂𝘁In today’s 𝗿𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹 𝘀𝗲𝘁𝘂𝗽 , the quality of store design and layout directly impacts customer experience. It helps not only draw customers but also incentivise them to stay longer and engage more. A good store layout also incorporates intuitive as well as guided in-store navigation and exploration. Customers find it easier to find products in stores where some thought has been put into the placement of products and service zones. The store design and layout are also a platform to showcase the intended brand image and values. Lenskart stores check all these boxes. The stores don modern and aesthetic design and layout solutions. Strategic product placement for a wide range of offerings and suitably-placed service zones like 3D trial and eye tests is apparent to observant eyes in Lenskart stores. Customers have long known Lenskart as an online brand but to also experience its offline presence in a high-quality format exhibits Lenskart’s grip over its omnichannel strategy.Get advise for Retail Business Consulting : https://www.yourretailcoach.in/contact/ 𝗣𝗵𝘆𝘀𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗩𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻In 𝗼𝗺𝗻𝗶𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗹 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗹𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 , YRC maintains that physical validation is one of the major benefits of having an offline presence. For an online eyewear brand, getting into having a store presence or an offline service outreach helps improve the customer shopping journey. For example, when buying a piece of eyewear, a customer not only considers how it looks on them but also how comfortable they are wearing and using it. This is not possible in a purely online setup where customers can only return or replace – a process that can take days. Lenskarts’ foray into having store presence (and services like home eye-test) takes care of these and similar other aspects of physical validation. The business lesson here is that it is important to understand the buying process and make it easier for customers with effective 𝗼𝗺𝗻𝗶𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗹 𝘀𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 Get advise for Retail Business Consulting : https://www.yourretailcoach.in/contact/ 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗹𝘀Online and offline channels often complement each other’s sales. Many times, customers visit a store and may find something interesting to buy there but hold their purchase for later. One common reason is they want to check their options in other stores (online/offline) before committing to one. If they happen to finalise this option, having an online channel saves them the hassle of visiting the store again. The story can also be the other way around. For example, a social media post may encourage a potential customer to visit the eCommerce page of a brand but there may be no positive action at that time. However, when the same customer comes across the offline store of the same brand, it strengthens their conviction for that brand increasing the possibility of the customer visiting the store. Over time, multiple instances of online and offline visibility blur the distinction between the two in terms of the perception of presence leading to customer journey optimisation.Get advise for Retail Business Consulting : https://www.yourretailcoach.in/contact/

