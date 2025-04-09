Shirofune Expands to Support Google DV360, Unifying Ad Management Across Programmatic, Search, and Social

The New Integration Empowers Advertisers with a Centralized, AI-Driven Tool to Streamline and Improve Campaign Performance Across Multiple Channels





El SEGUNDO, Calif., April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shirofune , a leader in automated ad management technology that services major advertising agencies worldwide, including Dentsu, is pleased to announce its integration with Google’s DV360 (Display & Video 360), an enterprise-level demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic ad campaigns. This integration adds to Shirofune’s robust platform, including Google, Meta, and more, empowering advertisers with a centralized tool to streamline their campaigns and improve performance across multiple channels—search, social, and programmatic.

DV360 helps teams execute digital advertising campaigns, organize audience data, purchase inventory, and optimize campaigns. With DV360 now included in Shirofune's suite of supported platforms, users can efficiently manage and optimize their advertising efforts in one unified dashboard.

The system dynamically reallocates budgets in real time to the highest-performing campaigns across multiple platforms, maximizing overall campaign performance.

“We are thrilled to integrate DV360 into our platform—as this is not just another management tool, but a game-changer for brands and agencies,” said Mitsu Kikuchi, Founder of Shirofune. “This move breaks down traditional silos across Search, Social, and Programmatic, enabling a more cohesive and optimized approach to advertising performance. It’s a significant cultural shift in how advertising operations are conducted.”

“One of the greatest challenges for advertisers when using platforms such as DV360, is to understand that DV360 is not simply one channel but offers several tools in one interface,” Kikuchi added. “Therefore, Shirofune helps advertisers understand where their programmatic campaigns are making the most progress. The integration with DV360 is a natural extension of our mission to provide advertisers with smarter, more efficient tools to automate and optimize their campaigns.”

This new integration positions Shirofune as the go-to solution for advertisers looking to improve campaign efficiency and maximize their returns across multiple digital advertising platforms. Additionally, Shirofune plans to support Amazon DSP and TradeDesk in the near future to cover all the major Programmatic platforms, meeting the needs of agencies.

For more information about Shirofune and its new DV360 integration, visit Shirofune.us .

About Shirofune

Founded in 2014, Shirofune is an automated advertising management tool that maximizes the efficiency and productivity of major digital advertising platforms. The Shirofune platform is designed to enhance advertising effectiveness by automating day-to-day digital ad campaigns through a single, easy-to-use interface. Over 10,000 accounts have been automated using Shirofune, including 300,000 active ad campaigns. Shirofune has been selected as the only Yahoo! Ads API-certified partner tool in Japan.

