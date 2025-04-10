Ursolic Acid Market Size to Worth USD 424.5 million 2029 | A CAGR of 4.9% (2025-2029)

Ursolic Acid Market Size

Key companies covered in ursolic acid market report are Acetar Bio-Tech, Sabinsa, Geneham Pharmaceutical, & others.

Ursolic acid is a natural, crystalline triterpenoid compound that is usually found in the stem bark, leaves, or fruit peel of plants such as apples, thyme, oregano, hawthorn, rosemary, and bearberry.” — fortune business insights

NY, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global ursolic acid market size was valued at USD 329.4 million in 2023 and is expected to be worth USD 334.0 million in 2024. The market is projected to reach USD 424.5 million by 2029, recording a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.Ursolic acid, a naturally occurring crystalline triterpenoid, emerges from sources such as plant stem bark, leaves, and fruit peels. Found in familiar plants such as apples, thyme, oregano, hawthorn, rosemary, and bearberry, this compound offers remarkable health-supporting characteristics. The acid’s multifaceted therapeutic properties and versatile applications across cosmetics and healthcare are propelling its market expansion.Fortune Business Insights™ displays this information in a report titled, “Ursolic Acid Market, 2024-2029."𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐏𝐃𝐅: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/ursolic-acid-market-111772 ➡️ Segmentation:98% Ursolic Acid Segment to Lead Market Driven by its Targeted Therapeutic Benefits and High-Purity CharacteristicsIn terms of type, the market is divided into 25% ursolic acid, 50% ursolic acid, 90% ursolic acid, 98% ursolic acid, and others. The 98% ursolic acid segment is poised to lead the market in the coming years, driven by its targeted therapeutic benefits and high-purity characteristics. Its increasing usage in pharmaceutical applications is further fueling the segment demand.Strong Consumer Demand for Natural Ingredients to Drive Cosmetic Industry Segment GrowthIn terms of application, the market is categorized into pharmaceutical industry, cosmetic industry, and nutraceuticals industry. The cosmetic industry segment captured the maximum global ursolic acid market share in 2023, primarily because of the strong consumer demand for natural and organic ingredients. Ursolic acid’s anti-inflammatory and antiaging properties make it a valuable component in advanced skincare formulations, promising enhanced skin health and rejuvenation.With respect to region, the market covers the U.S., Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and others.Global ursolic acid market growth is due to its use in the cosmetic industry. Ursolic acid is recognized for its anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and antioxidant properties. In cosmetics, the product's attributes result in a wide range of applications and advantages. It is particularly valued for enhancing skin appearance by reducing wrinkles and fine lines, promoting collagen production, and improving skin elasticity, making it an excellent ingredient for antiaging products.➡️ Report Scope:Market Size Value in 2024: $ 334.0 MnMarket Size Value in 2029: $ 424.5 MnGrowth Rate: CAGR of 4.9% (2024-2029)Base Year: 2023Historical Data: 2019-2022Years Considered for the Study: 2019-2029No. of Report Pages: 223𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐎𝐂: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/ursolic-acid-market-111772 ➡️ Report Coverage:The report has conducted a detailed study of the market and highlighted several critical areas, such as leading applications, product types, and key market players. It has also focused on the latest market trends and key industry developments. Apart from the aforementioned factors, the report has given information on many other factors that have helped the market grow.➡️ Drivers and Restraints:Remarkable Properties and Increasing Demand in Cosmetic Sector to Fuel Market ExpansionThe global market is experiencing significant growth driven by its remarkable properties and increasing demand in the cosmetic industry. This natural compound has emerged as a versatile ingredient, offering multiple skincare benefits, including anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and antioxidant effects. Cosmetic manufacturers are increasingly incorporating ursolic acid in their product lines, leveraging its ability to reduce wrinkles, enhance skin elasticity, promote collagen production, and address skin concerns such as acne and sensitivity. The rising consumer preference for clean and natural beauty solutions has further accelerated its adoption, with companies recognizing its potential in creating effective nature-derived skin care products.However, its excessive use faces critical challenges due to emerging concerns about DNA damage and reproductive safety, potentially undermining its commercial prospects and regulatory acceptance and impeding the ursolic acid market growth.➡️ LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED IN THE REPORT:• Acetar Bio-Tech (China)• Sabinsa (USA)• Geneham Pharmaceutical (China)• Shaanxi Huike Botanical Development (China)• Shaanxi Jintai Biological Engineering (China)• Xuancheng Baicao Pharmaceutical (China)• Yongzhou Huamao Biotechnology (China)• Changsha Staherb Natural Ingredients (China)• Changsha E.K HERB (China)➡️ Regional Insights:Increasing Consumer Preference for Herbal Medicine and Growing Emphasis on Preventive Healthcare to Support Market Growth in ChinaChina emerged as the primary market leader in 2023. Valued at USD 90.3 million, the market’s expansion is driven by multiple interconnected factors. The increasing consumer preference for herbal medicine and a growing emphasis on preventive healthcare are key catalysts driving market penetration. Regulatory support and the exponential expansion of e-commerce platforms have further propelled the accessibility and adoption of ursolic acid products.The ursolic market for the U.S. is anticipated to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, particularly within the cosmetics sector. The rising demand for natural and organic products signals a significant market opportunity, reflecting a broader trend of health-conscious consumer behavior.➡️ Competitive Landscape:Top Five Market Players to Exercise Dominance in MarketThe top companies operating in the global market are Sabinsa, Geneham Pharmaceutical, Yongzhou Huamao Biotechnology, Changsha Staherb Natural Ingredients, and Changsha E.K HERB. The top five market players collectively command approximately 56.4% of the total market share.➡️ Notable Industry Development:January 2020: Sami-Sabinsa Group initiated the construction of a new Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) manufacturing unit in Hassan, Karnataka. January 2020: Sami-Sabinsa Group initiated the construction of a new Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) manufacturing unit in Hassan, Karnataka. The project, representing a USD 30 million investment, aims to expand the company's ingredient production capabilities and develop innovative products.Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/ursolic-acid-market-111772

