Yasi One, announced in Abu Dhabi the new AI that thinks before it responds

Yasi Sovereign Intelligence The truth that does no fatter Speaking in the voice of Arab world Stefano Mancuso, Carlo de Giuseppe Yasi One

Abu Dhabi-based AI platform launches with a proprietary dual-engine architecture designed for precision, trust, and cultural relevance across the Arab world.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new generation of artificial intelligence begins today with the official launch of Yasi One, a next-level AI application developed in Abu Dhabi to deliver answers that are not only fast, but thoughtful, reliable, and secure.

Born from a strategic collaboration between Italian AI company Synapsia and UAE-based Aion Global, Yasi One reflects a powerful cross-border vision—combining European engineering excellence with deep regional insight at the heart of one of the world’s most dynamic innovation ecosystems.

At a time when speed often comes at the expense of accuracy, Yasi One introduces a different approach: it thinks before it responds.

In a statement on this occasion, Mr. Carlo de Giuseppe, CEO, Aion Global said:

“Yasi One was built on the belief that AI should earn trust, not just demand it. This platform is our answer to the growing need for intelligent systems that are accurate, respectful of privacy, and genuinely adapted to the region.”

A Dual-Engine Intelligence

At the core of Yasi One are two proprietary systems. Think Flow analyzes each request through a structured reasoning process, comparing multiple language models to identify the most coherent and verifiable answer. Task Flow transforms this intelligence into seamless execution, allowing users to complete complex tasks intuitively, without repetition or friction.

The result is a calmer, more precise AI experience—designed not to impress, but to be trusted.

Privacy as a Principle, Not a Feature

Trust is embedded in the platform’s architecture. Yasi One is built to evaluate information quality, assess sources, and significantly reduce the risk of inaccurate or fabricated responses—one of the key challenges facing generative AI today.

Privacy is treated as a fundamental principle: user data, documents, and conversations remain fully protected and are not used for general model training, ensuring complete control and confidentiality.

Locally Grounded, Globally Relevant

Developed with a strong sensitivity to language and cultural nuance in the Arab world, Yasi One represents a new model of AI—one that is locally grounded yet globally relevant. Backed by American and European investors, it reinforces the UAE’s growing leadership in responsible and human-centric artificial intelligence.

Yasi One is now available at yasi.one, on the App Store, and on Google Play.

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