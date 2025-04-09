Office of the Governor – News Release – First Hawaiʻi Measles Case of 2025 Confirmed; Gov. Green, Health Leaders Urge Vaccination Amid National Crisis

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI



JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA



GOVERNOR GREEN AND HEALTH LEADERS URGE VACCINATION AMID NATIONAL MEASLES CRISIS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 8, 2025

HONOLULU — In response to Hawai‘i’s first confirmed case of measles in years, Governor Josh Green, M.D., joined Department of Health Director Dr. Kenneth Fink and The Queen’s Health Systems Clinical Chair of Pediatrics Dr. Nadine Tenn Salle, to issue an urgent call to action: protect Hawai‘i’s communities through vaccination.

The confirmed case involves an unvaccinated child under age 5 who recently returned to O‘ahu from international travel. The child is recovering at home. A household member with similar symptoms is under evaluation. The Department of Health is actively investigating, issuing flight notifications, contacting those who may have been exposed and alerting healthcare providers statewide.

Today, Governor Green signed emergency rules to help prevent a measles outbreak in Hawai‘i. The rules allow children with religious exemptions to receive the MMR vaccine while still retaining their exemption to other vaccines and staying in school.

“There’s no need to panic — but there is a need to act,” said Governor Green. “Measles isn’t just a rash and a fever — it’s one of the most contagious viruses known. We’ve already seen what happens when vaccination rates drop: more cases, more outbreaks, more lives at risk. The best thing you can do to protect your family, your community and our keiki is to get vaccinated. It’s simple, it’s safe and it saves lives.”

Measles, declared eliminated in the United States in 2000, is resurging. In 2025, more than 600 cases have already been reported across 22 states. Globally, cases have surged, with the World Health Organization estimating 10.3 million cases in 2023.

“We have a new confirmed case of measles in Hawai‘i,” said Dr. Kenneth Fink, Director of the Hawai‘i Department of Health. “The last confirmed case occurred in 2023, and additional travel-related cases are not unexpected. Our goal is to prevent cases from becoming outbreaks. The best way to prevent an outbreak is to have at least a 95% community vaccination rate. The MMR vaccine is safe and effective. If you or a family member are not up to date, please talk with your healthcare provider about getting vaccinated against measles to protect your ʻohana and our community.”

Statewide, Hawai‘i’s MMR vaccination rate stands at 89.8% — below the 95% threshold needed for community (or herd) immunity. Some schools have dangerously low coverage, especially on the Neighbor Islands.

“Hospitals and clinics across Hawai‘i are on high alert,” said Dr. Nadine Tenn Salle, Clinical Chair of Pediatrics at The Queen’s Health Systems. “We’re ready to identify and isolate cases, but our best defense is prevention. That means vaccination — not just for your child, but to protect newborns, the immunocompromised, and others who cannot be vaccinated. This is a community effort, and the medical community is here to help every step of the way.”

The best protection against measles is the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine. All children should receive two doses of the MMR vaccine. The first dose is given at age 12-15 months and the second dose at 4-6 years of age. If you are planning travel, consult your healthcare provider to determine whether an additional or earlier dose of MMR is recommended.

All adults born during or after 1957 should also have documentation of at least one MMR vaccination, unless they have had a blood test showing they are immune to measles or have had the disease. Certain adults at higher risk of exposure to measles (e.g., post-secondary school students, international travelers, and healthcare personnel) need a second dose of MMR vaccine, at least four weeks after the first dose.

Contact your health care provider to get the MMR vaccine, or locate a vaccine provider at https://www.vaccines.gov/en/.

For more information about measles, visit:

DOH measles information website

CDC measles website

MMR vaccine factsheet

Photos from today’s news conference can be found here.

Video from today’s news conference can be found here.

# # #

Media Contacts:

Erika Engle

Press Secretary

Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i

Office: 808-586-0120

Email: [email protected]

Makana McClellan

Director of Communications

Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi

Cell: 808-265-0083

Email: [email protected]

Stephen J. Downes

Director of Communications

Hawaiʻi State Department of Health

Office: 808-586-4417

Email: s[email protected]