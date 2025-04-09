CANCELLED Maine State Harness Racing Commission Meeting
MAINE, April 16 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry
Date: April 16, 2025
Start Time: 9:00 AM
Location: Room 101, Deering Building, 90 Blossom Lane, Augusta, Maine OR Microsoft Teams
Meeting description/purpose:
Related documents (if any):
Note: Some documents are provided in Microsoft Word format (MS Word). Download the free Word Viewer if you do not have Microsoft Word on your computer. Rich Text Format (RTF) documents may be viewed in any word processing software.
For further information, contact:
Name: Carol Gauthier
Phone: (207) 287-3221
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.