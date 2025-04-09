Teen caught passing guns, knives through border barrier
TUCSON, Ariz. – U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a 16-year-old male attempting to pass knives, firearms, and ammunition into Mexico through the border barrier in Nogales, Arizona, April 4.
Using surveillance technology Nogales Station agents spotted the teen walking toward the barrier with a large duffel bag around 1:45 a.m. Video footage showed the teen trying to force the bag though the border barrier, then running from the area.
Nearby agents quickly responded and arrested the suspect. They also recovered the duffel bag, which contained an AR-style rifle, a pistol, two knives and various ammunition magazines.
The local resident teen was transported to the Nogales Border Patrol Station for further processing. Currently, Homeland Security Investigations is working with the Assistant U.S. Attorney’s office to bring appropriate charges while information and evidence from the case is being reviewed.
