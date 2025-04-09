AGII Boosts Smart Contract Speed and Security via Real-Time Monitoring

AI meeting Web3 through AGII!

AGII enhances decentralized operations with AI-based real-time monitoring, elevating the performance and reliability of smart contracts across Web3 networks.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AGII , a leading AI and Web3 platform, today announced its latest advancement in smart contract optimization with the deployment of real-time AI monitoring systems. This new framework is designed to enhance the speed and security of blockchain transactions by identifying and responding to network conditions instantly.The integration of real-time AI monitoring equips AGII’s platform with autonomous capabilities that track smart contract execution patterns and flag anomalies without manual oversight. This ensures that decentralized applications operate with maximum efficiency and resilience, even under high-load conditions. As Web3 systems continue to scale, AGII’s intelligent monitoring layer supports seamless performance while protecting against potential threats.By leveraging machine learning to detect irregularities and adapt execution processes in real time, AGII ensures that smart contracts remain accurate, reliable, and secure. This innovation not only reduces latency and risk but also empowers developers with a more responsive and trustworthy foundation for building decentralized solutions.About AGIIAGII is an AI-powered Web3 platform focused on automating and optimizing blockchain infrastructure. By merging artificial intelligence with decentralized technology, AGII delivers adaptive, secure, and efficient tools for developers, enterprises, and Web3 users across global networks.

