Deadline Approaching: Apply for the 2025 ArtStart Grant Program by Sunday, April 13th

Mayor Ras J. Baraka tours the Don’t Touch My Hair installation by ArtStart recipient Ayana Morris during its debut this past October at the Newark Arts Festival 2025 followed by an exhibition at Miami Art Basel. Photo By: Justin Alphonso (@playboyjus) Photo By: Francis Montoya (@SlingShotMenace)

Up to $5,000 Available for Artists, Educators, and Community Organizations

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Newark Arts is now accepting applications for the 2025 ArtStart Grant Program, a vital initiative supporting arts-led, community-focused projects throughout Newark. Designed to fuel creative expression and civic engagement, ArtStart grants provide up to $5,000 in funding to individual artists, cultural organizations, schools, and nonprofits committed to enriching Newark’s neighborhoods through the arts.Since its launch in 2001, ArtStart has been instrumental in funding over 500 projects and awarding more than $500,000 to artists and organizations that have transformed the city’s cultural landscape. The program prioritizes initiatives that engage youth and underserved populations, fostering a dynamic and inclusive arts community."ArtStart plays a critical role in shaping Newark’s ever-developing fine arts and creative communities by seeding grassroots arts initiatives," said Lauren LeBeaux Craig, Executive Director of Newark Arts. "Many of the city’s most impactful arts programs started as ArtStart projects, and we look forward to discovering and funding the next generation of transformative creative work.”Eligibility & Grant Focus AreasArtStart grants support a wide range of artistic disciplines, including visual arts, music, dance, theater, film, literary arts, and public art. Projects must take place in Newark between August 1, 2025, and June 30, 2026, and should align with the program’s mission to:• Enhance the cultural vibrancy of Newark’s neighborhoods• Stimulate creativity and community engagement• Address civic and social needs while empowering Newark residents• Engage diverse populations, including youth, seniors, and individuals with special needs• Be led by small-budget organizations and/or independent artists• Extend beyond downtown Newark to reach historically underserved communitiesApplications are open to both Newark residents and non-residents, provided they demonstrate collaboration with community-based organizations in the city.Application Process & Info SessionApplications opened on March 3, 2025 and must be submitted by April 13, 2025, at 11:59 PM. A selection committee representing Newark’s arts and culture community will review submissions.To assist applicants, Newark Arts hosted a live recorded virtual information session that can be accessed via their website at the link below. This session provides insights into the application process, funding criteria, and success stories from past grantees. For full guidelines and to apply, visit [www.newarkarts.org/artstart]. About Newark ArtsNewark Arts is a nonprofit organization committed to fostering a thriving arts ecosystem in Newark, NJ. Through advocacy, funding, and programming, Newark Arts supports creative projects that drive cultural innovation, economic growth, and community engagement.

