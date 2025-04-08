Full closure of Wailua Plantation bridge April 14

Main, News Posted on Apr 8, 2025 in Highways News

LĪHUʻE, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of the upcoming closures of the makai Wailua Plantation bridge (Mayor Bryan J. Baptiste Memorial Bridge). The bridge will be closed from 9 p.m. Monday April 14 through 5 a.m. Tuesday, April 15, with a possibility of closing from 9 p.m. Tuesday, April 15 through 5 a.m. Wednesday, April 16. The mauka Wailua bridge will be open to traffic in both directions during the closure.

The bridge maintenance crew did a check on the bridge and determined two panels were in need of replacement. They will be replacing these panels during the closure.

For weekly lane closure information on Kauai go to our website at, https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/kauai/

###

Media contact:

HDOT Public Affairs Office

Phone: 808-587-2160

Email: [email protected]