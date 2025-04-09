$151 Billion Pet Industry Welcomes New Player: My Pet Supply Warehouse Launches with Precision Retail and B2B Solutions

Former Healthcare Professional Uses Nursing Science to Disrupt Big Box Pet Store Model

It doesn't matter if you’re buying a squeaky toy for your new puppy or ordering pet spa supplies in bulk, I want My Pet Supply Warehouse to feel more like a trusted partner than a faceless platform.” — Joy Kashner

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the U.S. pet industry continues to surge—reaching a record $151 billion in consumer spending in 2024 according to the American Pet Products Association—a new player is entering the field with a bold and calculated strategy. My Pet Supply Warehouse , founded by retired nurse and lifelong animal lover Joy Kashner, officially launches this month with a dual focus: serving the needs of modern pet owners and supporting pet-based businesses with professional-grade products.Built on a foundation of clinical practice and nursing science, My Pet Supply Warehouse is disrupting the pet industry with a unique, data-driven approach. The e-commerce platform offers products for both everyday pet lovers and commercial pet care providers such as groomers, boarders, and pet spas.“As a nurse, I was trained to solve problems through research, outcomes, and human connection,” said Kashner, Founder of My Pet Supply Warehouse. “I’ve applied that same mindset to this business—offering solutions that simplify the lives of pet parents and professionals alike.”Precision-Driven Strategy Meets Passionate Pet CareMy Pet Supply Warehouse operates with a unique three-vertical approach designed to serve distinct segments of the market:Outdoor & Mobility Gear: Products that meet the increasing demand for pet inclusivity in active lifestyles, including pet backpack carriers for hiking, biking, motorcycling and public transportation; all-terrain strollers for senior or mobility-challenged pets; and travel-friendly gear for adventure-seeking owners.Luxury Pet Lifestyle Items: A growing trend among pet parents—especially Millennial and Gen Z members—includes investing in premium lifestyle accessories. The store offers fashion-forward items like jewelry-inspired collars, designer clothing, and ultra-soft cashmere pet blankets.Business-to-Business (B2B) Solutions: For grooming salons, kennels, and pet service providers, the platform provides bulk professional supplies including shampoos, tubs, drying systems, tables, and equipment—all shipped directly from vetted suppliers to streamline costs and reduce operational complexity.“We saw a gap in the market where small and mid-sized pet care businesses were overlooked by major distributors,” Kashner explained. “Our B2B clients now have a one-stop shop where they can access the quality, pricing, and dedicated account service they deserve.”A New Breed of Pet RetailerAs consumer expectations evolve and the pet industry becomes increasingly competitive, My Pet Supply Warehouse represents a strategic alternative. By focusing on quality, functionality, and professional reliability, the company is building a loyal base of customers who want more than just fast shipping—they want smart solutions from a responsive business they can engage with.Visit & ConnectDiscover the complete product catalog at https://mypetsupplywarehouse.com or follow along on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/my.pet.supply.warehouse About My Pet Supply WarehouseMy Pet Supply Warehouse is a woman-owned e-commerce company based in the greater Philadelphia region of PA, offering a curated selection of pet products designed for both everyday consumers and pet industry professionals. Founded by retired healthcare professional Joy Kashner, the company delivers clinical precision, data-driven inventory strategy, and exceptional customer service across three key verticals: outdoor/mobility gear, luxury pet lifestyle products, and B2B professional supplies. Learn more at https://mypetsupplywarehouse.com

