Mayor Wu Announces Expansion of the City’s Annual Toy Drive

Mayor Michelle Wu today announced the City of Boston has expanded its annual toy drive, distributing more than 2,000 toys to children and families in need before Christmas. This year, the toy drive is led by the City’s Community Engagement Cabinet, Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF), and the Boston Housing Authority (BHA), in partnership with Amazon, Fidelity Investments, Ace Ticket, American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Council 93, IBEW Local 103, Boston Metro Building Trades Council, and Care Access. Over the course of seven days, the Community Engagement Cabinet , BCYF, and BHA staff alongside community partners will distribute toys to children ages 0-17 living in BHA housing or neighborhoods surrounding BCYF centers.

“We are fortunate to collaborate with partners and community members to ensure every child experiences the joy of the holidays,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “These important efforts help families enjoy the holiday season and bring our community together. Thank you to all our partners for making this possible.”

The Mayor’s annual toy drive, led by the Community Engagement Cabinet, brings community members together in BCYF or BHA community centers to help residents connect with neighbors and City staff, enjoy holiday treats, and ensure every child receives a toy to take home. Care Access will provide free health screenings to children and families during the holiday celebration.

“This year, our city’s families in need faced many challenges, but we are committed to ensuring every child receives a gift during the holidays,” said Community Engagement Cabinet Chief Brianna Millor. “We are extremely grateful to BCYF and BHA, who ensured the toy distribution ran smoothly. Our partners Amazon, Fidelity Investments, Ace Ticket, AFSCME Council 93, IBEW Local 103, Metro Building Trades Council, and Care Access stepped up in a meaningful way to bring holiday cheer to children and families in Boston. The City of Boston is forever grateful for our partners.”

“Amazon is proud to support the City of Boston's annual holiday toy drive and bring joy to children and families this season," said Jerome Smith, Head of Community Engagement for New England at Amazon. "We've been intentional about the toys we're donating – from hands-on science kits that inspire young learners, to sports equipment that encourages active play, to beloved dolls and creative art sets. Supporting Boston families means investing in our community and helping bring the holiday season to children across the city."

“Fidelity is proud to support and uplift the communities we serve, and helping the residents of Boston – our hometown for nearly 80 years – is especially meaningful for us,” said Pamela Everhart, Senior Vice President and Head of Regional Public Affairs and Impact at Fidelity Investments. “The City of Boston has long been a terrific collaborator, and we look forward to our continued work together to drive impact for even more families.”

“Ace Ticket for the 15th year is honored and proud to partner with the Mayor's Office to help make families’ holidays brighter and more joyful. We appreciate this opportunity to combine resources with the City to make sure every child is valued and provided with a gift this holiday season,” said Jim Holzman, CEO of Ace Ticket.

"At Care Access, we believe that good health is a foundation for joy, connection, and opportunity – especially during the holidays. Providing free health screenings helps families move into the season with peace of mind, and ensures children are supported not just with gifts, but with the resources they need to thrive,” said Adrian Koster, Community Engagement Partner at Care Access. “Partnering with the City of Boston in such an intentional way allows us to stand alongside communities we care deeply about and contribute to a holiday season that is healthier, safer, and filled with possibility for every family."

At the start of the month, toy drives were hosted at several BHA locations, including Maverick Landing in East Boston, the Archdale Public Housing Development in Roslindale, and Commonwealth in Allston-Brighton. Children and their families joined neighborhood liaisons from the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services, along with BHA and BCYF staff, to enjoy refreshments, festive community gatherings, and the chance for each child to select a toy to brighten their holiday season.

“This partnership with the Community Engagement Cabinet and BCYF started with a single toy giveaway at one BHA site and has grown into a major effort that reaches thousands of children across seven housing communities,” said BHA Administrator Kenzie Bok. “Every family deserves a little joy during the holidays, and we’re so grateful to the Mayor’s Office and all of our amazing donors for giving our kids one more reason to celebrate.”

The upcoming 2025 holiday toy giveaway dates are as follows:

Thursday, December 18

Franklin Field Toy Drive

91 Ames St, Dorchester

Friday, December 19

Ruth Barkley Toy Drive

1472 Washington St, South End

"We see the Mayor’s Toy Drive as more than an annual tradition – it’s a citywide expression of generosity that reflects the very best of Boston,” said Marta E. Rivera, Commissioner of Boston Centers for Youth & Families. “We’re honored to host it this year at the BCYF Johnson, a center that is fundamental to so many families, and having the drive here allows us to directly connect donors with the community they are serving."

“The holiday season is a reminder to those of us who have the benefit of union membership that we are far more fortunate than most individuals and families,” said Ed Nastari, Director of Field Services and Organizing for AFSCME Council 93. “While our members are not wealthy by any means, they do have the security and peace of mind that comes with having a job that provides decent wages, affordable healthcare coverage, and the promise of a secure retirement. With this good fortune in mind, we are grateful for the opportunity to make the holiday season a little brighter for struggling families.”

"For IBEW Local 103, supporting families during the holidays isn’t extra – It’s who we are. We are a union made up of parents, aunties, uncles, caregivers, and community builders. We know firsthand what the holidays feel like when you are stretched thin, and we also know how powerful it is when your community steps in with love and support,” said members of IBEW Local 103. “Partnering with the City allows us to bring not only gifts, but love wrapped in dignity, warmth, and the reminder that Boston takes care of its own. When Labor and the City come together, we don’t just make the season brighter; we make the whole community stronger.”

ABOUT THE COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT CABINET

The Community Engagement Cabinet (CEC) leads efforts to strengthen connections between Boston residents and City Hall by integrating neighborhood services, community engagement, and policy making. CEC aims to ensure community voices are included in City initiatives. The cabinet includes the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services, the Office of Civic Organizing, SPARK Boston, and Boston 311. CEC is developing a new approach to prioritize constituents and neighborhood services in government operations. To report non-emergency issues, residents can contact BOS:311 by dialing 3-1-1 or by downloading the free BOS:311 app for iOS or Android.