COMMS/NATION Expands National Operations and Moves Westward to Tucson, Arizona

FROM NYC TO AZ: COMMS/NATION RELOCATES HQ TO TUCSON.

Its newly relocated headquarters will focus on the Southwest’s developing industries and growing metropolitan areas.

From semiconductor and microchip manufacturing, to mining and natural resources, aerospace and defense, the Southwest is leading the charge—and we’re excited to bring our expertise to the heart of it.” — Andrea M. Garcia

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- COMMS/NATION LLC, [ www.commsnation.com ] an award-winning full-service public relations, design, and marketing agency, have traded the bright lights of NYC for the bold frontier of AZ—bringing nationwide strategy and reach to the wild, wild West.Founded in 2018, originally located five minutes outside Manhattan, COMMS/NATION has earned a national reputation for delivering strategic communications, impactful design, and innovative marketing solutions to businesses and organizations across the nation. The agency will focus its efforts on Arizona’s major hubs, including Tucson, Phoenix, Tempe, and Flagstaff."This move was big,” said Andréa M. Garcia, Owner of COMMS/NATION. “Tucson, Arizona—and the Southwest as a whole—is sizzling. Its vibrant, rapidly expanding business community is scorching hot with opportunity.” The agency marked its Southwestern debut last week at TENWEST, Southern Arizona’s largest professional development experience, where Garcia spoke to a packed, standing-room-only crowd as a panelist for Beyond the Logo.“We're here because local brands have a real need to showcase their value and potential on a national stage. The demand for expanding audience reach among local businesses is stronger than ever.”Over the past several months, the COMMS/NATION team built a full brand refresh to better reflect its next stage vision, expanded services, and commitment to innovation. The agency launched a new website and refreshed brand identity ahead of the conference—marking a bold new direction and momentum."Relocating here positions us at the center of a dynamic and highly competitive market, allowing us to better serve a region brimming with growing small businesses and industries. From semiconductor and microchip manufacturing, to mining and natural resources, aerospace and defense, renewable energy, bioscience, and advanced manufacturing, the Southwest is leading the charge—and we’re excited to bring our expertise to the heart of it.”COMMS/NATION specializes in media relations, digital marketing, graphic design, and strategic messaging—partnering with clients across industries and different business stages (from entrepreneur to mid-level) to elevate their presence and amplify their audience reach. With its new home in Tucson, the agency is deepening its connection to the Southwest’s business community while staying grounded in its mission to create with purpose, disrupt with meaning, and deliver bold work.Earlier this year, the agency officially received its federal trademark from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), registered as a service mark under Trademark Registration No. 7660886. This milestone solidifies the agency’s brand identity and reinforces its commitment to delivering clear, purpose-driven public relations, design, and marketing services nationwide.For more information about COMMS/NATION LLC and its services, visit www.commsnation.com About COMMS/NATION LLCFounded in 2018, COMMS/NATION LLC is a full-service agency based in Tucson, Arizona, delivering strategic business solutions across public relations, design, and marketing. Serving clients nationwide, we help companies communicate clearly and creatively through media strategy, visual design, and digital marketing—empowering them to grow, lead, and stand out in competitive markets.Visit us online at: www.commsnation.com Follow our blog, FUTURE/COMMS, [ https://www.commsnation.com/futurecomms ] for the latest insights and analysis on the ever-evolving world of communications.

