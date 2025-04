IRS: Act now to file, pay or request an extension

IR-2025-42, April 8, 2025

WASHINGTON — With the April 15 tax deadline fast approaching, Internal Revenue Service reminds taxpayers there is still time to file their federal income tax return electronically and request direct deposit of any refund.

Filing electronically reduces tax return errors as tax software does the calculations, flags common errors and prompts taxpayers for missing information. Most taxpayers qualify for electronic filing at no cost and, when they choose direct deposit, usually receive their refund within 21 days.

Free electronic filing options

Taxpayers with an adjusted gross income of $84,000 or less in 2024 can use IRS Free File guided tax software now through Oct 15. IRS Free File Fillable forms, a part of this program, is available at no cost to taxpayers of any income level and provides electronic forms for people to fill out and e-file themselves.

IRS Direct File is now open to all eligible taxpayers in 25 states to file their 2024 federal tax returns online, for free, directly with the IRS. Go to the Direct File website for more information about Direct File eligibility and the 25 participating states.

Through a network of community partnerships, the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) programs offer free tax return preparation to eligible people in the community by IRS-certified volunteers.

MilTax, a Department of Defense program, generally offers free return preparation and electronic filing software for federal income tax returns and up to three state income tax returns for all military members, and some veterans, with no income limit.

Use Where's My Refund? to check refund status

The Where's My Refund? tool usually shows a refund status within 24 hours after a taxpayer e-files a current year return. It takes about four weeks for the same information to be available for those filing paper returns.

Taxpayers can get their refund information for the current year and past two years. The tool is available 24/7, and is a fast, easy way to get information about a refund without needing to call the IRS. To use the tool, taxpayers need their Social Security number, filing status and exact refund amount. The tool updates once a day, so people don't need to check more often.

Taxpayers can also check Where's My Refund? by downloading the IRS free mobile app, IRS2Go, from an iPhone or Android device.

Taxpayers that owe on their tax return

IRS reminds people they can avoid paying interest and some penalties by filing their tax return and, if they have a balance due, paying the total amount due by the tax deadline of April 15.

Payment options for individuals

The IRS offers various options for taxpayers who are making tax payments:

Payment options for individuals unable to pay their taxes in full

Taxpayers who can’t pay in full by the tax deadline should pay what they can now and apply for an online payment plan. Applicants that apply online will know immediately if their request for a payment plan is accepted or denied without calling or writing to the IRS.

Online payment plan options include:

Short-term payment plan – The total balance owed is less than $100,000 in combined tax, penalties and interest. Additional time of up to 180 days to pay the balance in full.

Long-term payment plan – New Simple Payment Plan criteria make it easier and more accessible to enter a long-term payment plan when the total balance owed is less than $50,000 in combined tax, penalties and interest. Taxpayers may pay in monthly payments for up to the collection statute, usually 10 years. Payments may be set up using direct debit (automatic bank withdrawal), which eliminates the need to send in a payment each month, saves postage costs and reduces the chance of default.

Though interest and late-payment penalties continue to accrue on any unpaid taxes after April 15, the failure to pay penalty is cut in half while an installment agreement is in effect. Find more information about the costs of payment plans on the IRS Additional information on payment plans webpage.

Unable to file by the April 15 deadline?

Individuals unable to file their tax return by the tax deadline can apply for a tax-filing extension in the following ways:

Getting an extension

Things taxpayers should know when requesting a tax-filing extension, including:

Tax-filing extension requests are due by the tax deadline date, and it does not give an extension of time to pay the taxes.

Avoid some penalties by estimating and paying the tax due by the tax deadline.

Special rules for tax deadlines and automatic tax-filing extensions may apply for taxpayers serving in a combat zone or qualified hazardous duty areas, living outside the United States, and people living in certain disaster areas. They may not need to submit a tax-filing extension; however, people should check to see if they qualify before the tax deadline.

Use IRS.gov for the quickest and easiest information

Taxpayers can visit IRS.gov 24 hours a day for answers to tax questions, more tips and resources by visiting the Let us help you page.