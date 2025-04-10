Dee Sanders Expands Real Estate Photography Services to Meet Rising Demand Across Montgomery

New offerings and faster turnaround times position Dee Sanders Photography as a reliable partner for realtors and commercial property agents.

Every property has a story to tell,” My job is to find that story and show it through the lens.” — Dee Sanders

MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As real estate markets continue to evolve, the demand for high-quality visual storytelling has never been greater. In Montgomery and surrounding areas, realtors and property professionals are turning to a new standard in real estate photography—one that prioritizes completeness, speed, and storytelling. That standard is being set by local photographer Dee Sanders, whose services are reshaping how listings are visually marketed in a digital-first world.Unlike traditional pricing models based on the number of images, Sanders’ approach—charging by square footage—has gained attention for its transparency and fairness. This model ensures that entire properties are captured without compromise, offering a more accurate and appealing visual representation of the space.“Not having to worry about which shots I can afford is a game-changer,” says Alicia Powers of HomeSouth Realty. “Dee captures it all, and I know my listing will shine from every angle.”Sanders, who built his business on rapid turnaround times and collaborative client relationships, now offers real estate shoots typically within 72 hours—a schedule adjusted to maintain quality while meeting ongoing demand.Beyond logistics, Sanders is known for his visual storytelling. Whether it’s a drone shot of a commercial building or a twilight image of a residential home, his goal is to capture not just the space but the feeling it evokes.“Every property has a story to tell,” Sanders says. “My job is to find that story and show it through the lens.”Responding to the Needs of a Changing MarketIn recent years, the use of tools like drone photography, virtual staging, and interactive 360-degree tours has transformed how properties are showcased online. Sanders has embraced these innovations, positioning himself at the forefront of real estate media services in Alabama.His services have become especially useful for properties targeting remote buyers or out-of-state clients. Realtor Emily Gaines notes, “Virtual tours are a game-changer. Dee’s ability to create these so quickly gives us a huge advantage.”Serving More Than Residential ListingsSanders’ work also extends to commercial real estate and corporate projects. From law offices and healthcare facilities to restaurants and retail environments, his photography supports marketing and branding needs across sectors.“We hired Dee to shoot our new office building for marketing purposes,” says Anna Ramos of Capitol Commercial Partners. “The results were fantastic—we received compliments from our national partners and even featured the images in our pitch decks.”Community-Focused ProjectsIn addition to his commercial and real estate work, Sanders recently documented the EID Celebration at the historic Grandma Home House Retreat. His ability to capture cultural moments with depth and authenticity has led to an ongoing partnership with the retreat for future events.“These photos and this video captured our heart and our heritage,” said Mr. Seraaj, the host. “Dee didn’t just take pictures—Dee told our story.”A Name Gaining Regional RecognitionAs digital storytelling becomes increasingly important in real estate and community documentation, Sanders’ work stands out for its consistency, artistic quality, and responsiveness to client needs.Professionals across Alabama continue to recommend his services, noting his reliability and collaborative approach. “He’s not just a photographer—he’s a partner,” says William Harris, a broker at Horizon Realty.For more information or to view Dee Sanders Photography’s real estate portfolio, visit https://www.deesandersphotography.com/real-estate

Real Estate Photography

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.