Beyond Type 1 Honored for Best Non-Profit Website in the 29th Annual Webby Awards

Beyond Type 1 and VSSL Agency Honored for Best Non-Profit Website in the 29th Annual Webby Awards

Beyond Type 1 and VSSL Agency celebrate Webby Honoree recognition for transforming diabetes support through exceptional web design.

The collaboration with VSSL Agency allowed us to build a platform that is both visually compelling and highly functional, ensuring that our audience can access the support and information they need.” — Deborah Dugan, CEO of Beyond Type 1

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beyond Type 1 , a nonprofit organization that provides resources and support for those living with diabetes, has been recognized for its website, designed and developed by VSSL Agency , as a Webby Honoree for Charitable Organizations / Non-Profit Websites and Mobile Sites in the 29th Annual Webby Awards. Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received nearly 13,000 entries from all 50 states and over 70 countries worldwide last year.Beyond Type 1 partnered with VSSL Agency to revamp its digital presence, enhancing user experience, accessibility, and community engagement. The result is a dynamic, content-rich platform that serves as a vital hub for education and connection. Click here to read the full case study on the project Deborah Dugan, CEO of Beyond Type 1 said, “Our website is a crucial resource for the millions of people navigating life with diabetes. The collaboration with VSSL Agency allowed us to build a platform that is both visually compelling and highly functional, ensuring that our audience can access the support and information they need. We are thrilled to see this work recognized by the Webby Awards.”LeeAnna Diehl, Art Director at VSSL Agency, added, “Being recognized as a Webby Honoree is a testament to the thoughtful design and strategy that went into this project. Our goal was to create a seamless and engaging digital experience that not only informs but also connects the diabetes community in meaningful ways.”The Webby Honoree distinction places the Beyond Type 1 website among the top digital experiences worldwide, reinforcing the impact of thoughtful design and development in driving meaningful engagement.“Honorees like Beyond Type 1 and VSSL Agency are leading the charge in pushing the boundaries of creativity and innovation online,” said Nick Borenstein, General Manager of The Webby Awards. “Being chosen from nearly 13,000 entries this year is a remarkable accomplishment and a true testament to their excellence.”Visit the Beyond Type 1 website at beyondtype1.org. For more information about VSSL Agency and its award-winning work, visit vsslagency.com.About Beyond Type 1Beyond Type 1 is a nonprofit organization that is changing what it means to live with diabetes. Through platforms, programs, resources, and grants, Beyond Type 1 is uniting the global diabetes community and providing solutions to improve lives today. Founded in 2015 with a focus on education, advocacy, and the pathway to cures for type 1 diabetes, Beyond Type 1 has grown to also include programs for those with type 2 diabetes. A new model of philanthropy, Beyond Type 1 aims to change what it means to live with chronic illness.About VSSL AgencyVSSL Agency is a full-service creative digital marketing agency located in San Diego. VSSL builds brands, invents campaigns, and creates websites for growth-oriented B2B businesses who are ready to expand their digital future. With VSSL’s brand-first approach, companies can stand out in their market, attract the right customers, gain maximum value, and deliver bold digital marketing experiences that will drive sustained growth for long-term success.Find The Webby Awards OnlineWebsite: webbyawards.comInstagram: @TheWebbyAwardsX/Twitter: @TheWebbyAwardsFacebook: Facebook.com/TheWebbyAwardsYouTube: youtube.com/thewebbyawardsTiktok: @thewebbyawardsLinkedIn: The Webby AwardsAbout The Webby AwardsHailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites and Mobile Sites; Video & Film; Advertising, Media & PR; Apps & Software; Social; Podcasts; AI, Immersive & Games; and Creators. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received nearly 13,000 entries from all 50 states and over 70 countries worldwide last year. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and partners of The Webby Awards include Adobe, WP Engine, LinkedIn, Verizon, Meltwater, KPMG, NAACP, Vox Media, The Wall Street Journal, Deadline, AdAge, TechCrunch, The Hollywood Reporter, Film Independent, The Hustle, Series Mania, VidCon, The Podcast Show, Passionfruit, Embedded, Morning Brew, Creator Economy NYC, Creator Spotlight, AIGA, and The Publish Press.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.