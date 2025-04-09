Theoris Software Launches Alpha7x: The AI Agent Revolutionizing Mortgage Operations

Alpha7x is the first AI-powered co-pilot for mortgage operations; transforming productivity, compliance, and cost efficiency across the mortgage lifecycle

Alpha7x redefines what’s possible by giving lenders and servicers an intelligent co-pilot to drive efficiency, reduce risk, and unlock new levels of scale.” — Jim Cutillo, Founder & CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Theoris Software, a pioneer in mortgage technology innovation, today announced the official launch of Alpha7x, an AI Agent built to automate and orchestrate the most complex and manual processes in mortgage origination, servicing, and fulfillment. As the first truly intelligent workforce alternative in the industry, Alpha7x represents a major leap forward in operational performance, compliance, and cost reduction.The mortgage industry is plagued by outdated systems, repetitive manual tasks, and siloed data contributing to over $300 billion in annual inefficiencies. Alpha7x was designed to solve this problem with precision: replacing slow, error-prone processes with intelligent automation that works seamlessly alongside human teams and existing platforms.What Sets Alpha7x Apart?• 7X Productivity GainsAutomates high-volume, low-value work like document review, data entry, validation, and compliance tracking.• Up to 60% Cost ReductionEliminates redundant tasks, reduces rework, and slashes time-to-close through end-to-end workflow automation.• System-Agnostic IntegrationConnects with major Loan Origination Systems (LOS), Order Management Systems (OMS), and servicing platforms with no rip-and-replace required.• Audit-Ready ComplianceBuilds in a complete digital compliance trail across every task and transaction.• Mortgage-Specific IntelligenceApplies contextual AI trained on investor guidelines, regulatory requirements, and underwriting rules.• Smarter, Faster DecisionsSurfaces real-time insights to help mortgage professionals focus on risk, exceptions, and strategic priorities.AI Agents Will Define the Future of Mortgage Operations“AI is no longer just a tool, it’s a workforce. Alpha7x redefines what’s possible by giving lenders and servicers an intelligent co-pilot to drive efficiency, reduce risk, and unlock new levels of scale,” said Jim Cutillo, Founder and CEO of Theoris Software. “This is the beginning of a new era for the mortgage industry.”Built for Scale, Designed for ChangeAlpha7x is built to evolve with the rapidly changing regulatory and operational landscape. By embedding intelligence at the core of mortgage operations, Theoris Software is leading the shift toward Intelligent Mortgage Operations (IMO), a new category of AI-enhanced labor that blends automation, compliance, and decision support in a single, scalable solution.Learn MoreTo explore how Alpha7x is transforming mortgage operations, visit www.alpha7x.com About Alpha7xAlpha7x was created by Jim Cutillo, a seasoned mortgage executive and technology entrepreneur. Cutillo previously founded Stonegate Mortgage Corporation, leading it to a successful IPO in 2013, and later launched AppraisalVision, a leading order management platform now fully integrated into Alpha7x. With Alpha7x, Cutillo is focused on solving the mortgage industry's most expensive and time-consuming challenges by replacing them with AI-first, scalable solutions.Media Contact:Amanda SherlockMarketing Coordinator, Alpha7xasherlock@alpha7x.com

