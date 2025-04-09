Woodbury University Announces Commencement Speakers for 2025 Ceremony

Woodbury University Alumni Quad

Celebrating Public Service, Entrepreneurial Excellence, Design Innovation, and Architectural Leadership

BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Woodbury University is proud to announce its distinguished lineup of commencement speakers for the Class of 2025. Representing a dynamic range of industries, these speakers exemplify the innovation, leadership, and resilience that define Woodbury graduates.Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, oversees the county’s largest district. A dedicated public servant, she has spent her career improving the quality of life for Los Angeles residents. In response to this year’s devastating wildfires, she is leading the County’s recovery efforts—securing critical funding, ensuring swift relief, and strengthening disaster preparedness. Supervisor Barger is the keynote speaker and will receive an Honorary Doctorate of Arts degree in recognition of her outstanding public service.Mariya Palanjian, a Woodbury School of Business alumna with a bachelor’s and MBA, is the founder of Globafly, a city-takeover marketing agency working with Fortune 500 brands. She also co-founded Roma Leaf, a wellness brand featured in Vogue and Vanity Fair. A champion for women in business, she serves on Woodbury School of Business’ Alumni Advisory Council and has received the Devoted Alumna and SBA Impact Awards.Ignacio Rodriguez, a Woodbury School of Architecture alumnus, is the CEO of IR Architects, a leader in contemporary luxury residential design. Passionate about supporting future architects, he established the Ignacio Rodriguez Scholarship to mentor and fund promising Woodbury students.Donny White, a Woodbury School of Media : Culture : Design alumnus, is the founder of Donny White Designs, helping veterans transition into the workforce with professional attire. Recognizing a gap in the plus-size swimwear market, Donny co-founded Immersive H2O with fellow Woodbury graduate Emily Weise, designing versatile swimwear essentials and introducing unique styles to the category.Woodbury University is proud to welcome these distinguished individuals to campus, where their stories will inspire the Class of 2025 as they embark on their own journeys. The University congratulates all graduates and thanks each speaker for sharing their invaluable insights.For more information about Woodbury University and the upcoming commencement ceremony, please visit our website

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.