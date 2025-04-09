Knowing God Intimately and Truly, Presented by Atticus Publishing

‘Expanding the Horizons of Divine Knowledge’

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atticus Publishing proudly presents " Knowing God Intimately and Truly " (KGIT), a profound entry into the See, Love, Walk (SLW) subseries by G. Bruce Greer. This compelling work guides readers through an enriched understanding of growing to know God personally, utilizing a unique framework of Ten Spheres of revelation to deepen one’s relationship with the divine.G. Bruce Greer, founder of Boundless Grace Ministries and a seasoned lay Bible teacher, brings over fifty years of ecclesiastical experience across various denominations. His dedication to spreading the grace-based gospel of Jesus Christ is evident in his prolific writing, particularly in his A New Covenant Understanding Series. "Knowing God Intimately and Truly" is the third installment in his See, Love, Walk Series, which draws inspiration from a prayer by Richard of Chichester, focusing on the aspirational goals to know, love, and follow Christ more deeply.In his book, Greer discusses the multitude of ways we can grow in knowing God, framed by the divine center of God the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit. This center radiates outwardly through Ten Spheres of revelation, including being in Christ, through the Spirit, within the New Covenant, and other avenues such as Scripture, the Body of Christ, Christian doctrines, personal experiences, creation, rites, traditions, and the arts.This comprehensive approach challenges believers to expand their understanding beyond traditional means, exploring diverse spheres that lead back to the divine center. Greer's methodical exploration invites readers to a more intimate and true knowledge of God, emphasizing that all paths of revelation should converge to reflect the fullness of God’s nature.Central to Greer's message is the idea that knowing God should be the primary focus of a believer’s life, as emphasized by key scriptures from John and Peter. He critiques the modern Christian church’s tendency to prioritize subordinate purposes over the deep, personal knowledge of God. "Knowing God Intimately and Truly" proposes a shift towards making this intimate knowledge the core pursuit of one’s spiritual journey.Greer further discusses these themes in his recent interview on The Spotlight Network with Logan Crawford, where he delves into the practical implications of his teachings for everyday Christian living. This discussion complements the rich, theological insights presented in his book, offering viewers an engaging overview of his spiritual philosophy."Knowing God Intimately and Truly" is available for purchase on major online booksellers like Amazon and Barnes & Noble. This accessibility ensures that readers everywhere can embark on this transformative journey to deepen their understanding and relationship with God through Greer's insightful perspectives.This book not only serves as a spiritual guide but also as a call to expand the horizons of our understanding of God, making it a valuable addition to any believer's library. Whether you are a long-time follower or new to the faith, Greer’s approach offers fresh insights into the eternal quest to know the divine more intimately and truly.

G. Bruce Greer on The Spotlight Network with Logan Crawford!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.