Mujo Learning Systems Launches 'Artificial Intelligence Literacy'

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mujo Learning Systems , an independent publisher, is proud to announce the launch of “ Artificial Intelligence Literacy ”, a groundbreaking textbook designed to equip students and educators with fundamental AI knowledge. This essential resource is tailored for higher education institutions, providing a comprehensive introduction to AI concepts, ethics, and real-world applications.As AI rapidly transforms industries, AI literacy is now a critical skill—not just for computer scientists, but for future business leaders, marketers, and entrepreneurs. Mujo’s latest title ensures students across all academic backgrounds develop a strong, applicable understanding of AI in today’s digital economy. This marks the second instalment in Mujo’s Applied AI for Business series.Bridging the AI Knowledge Gap“Artificial Intelligence Literacy” is designed to be accessible to students across all disciplines, offering:✅ Clear, Engaging Content – Simplifies complex AI concepts for non-technical learners✅ Real-World Case Studies – Demonstrates AI’s impact across industries✅ Ethical Discussions – Highlights responsible AI use and societal implications✅ Interactive Learning – Includes exercises and discussion prompts for deeper engagementPreparing the Next Generation of AI-Literate Business Leaders“At Mujo, we believe AI literacy is foundational—not optional,” said Shawn Moore, Founder & CEO of Mujo. “This textbook helps educators provide students with the tools and knowledge to confidently engage with AI in real-world business contexts.”Now Available for Higher Education InstitutionsColleges and universities interested in adopting "Artificial Intelligence Literacy" can request and instructor sample copy at https://mujo.com/website-request-higher-ed-teacher-examination-copies/?utm_source=ein&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=ai_literacy Bulk pricing and institutional licenses are available.About Mujo:Founded in 2014, Mujo is an independent publisher of AI, business, and digital marketing curriculum for high school and postsecondary educators. With a focus on real-world relevance, flexible delivery formats, and comprehensive teacher support, Mujo’s resources help instructors engage students and prepare them for the future of work. Mujo empowers educators to deliver impactful learning experiences in both in-person and online classrooms.

