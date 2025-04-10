HARCOS CHEMICALS MAKES 2ND INVESTMENT IN GRAPHENE TECH LICENSING COMPANY AVADAIN

The Graphene Revolution has arrived Graphene is the material of our Age

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harcros Chemicals today announced its second investment in Avadain , which has the only known technology capable of manufacturing the highest quality of the “miracle material” graphene.“Harcros is committed to being a leader in the production of graphene, which can be used as an additive to make thousands of products better,” says Mike Miller, CEO of Harcros.High quality graphene is the lightest, strongest and most electrically and thermally conductive material ever discovered. It can be added to a wide range of products to dramatically improve thousands of products across 45 industries. America’s No. 1 technology futurist and legendary stock picker George Gilder recently predicted that graphene will have an $11 trillion macroeconomic impact.“Harcros’ continued investment will help Avadain position itself to play a central role in some of the U.S.’ top priorities, including AI, semiconductor and automotive manufacturing, defense and the energy sector,” says Brad Larschan, Avadain’s CEO.“We believe high quality graphene, as an additive material, can transform thousands of high value products and we want Harcros positioned to supply a large and rapidly growing market,” observes Brad Walden, who is leading Harcros’ graphene business and is its VP of business development.Graphene was first isolated by two University of Manchester researchers in 2004. Andre Geim and Kostya Novoselov won the 2010 Nobel Prize in Physics for demonstrating the fantastic properties of this 2D form of hexagonal carbon derived from graphite. High quality graphene is 200 times stronger than steel and has one million times the current density of copper. It is harder than diamond but is flexible. One gram of high-quality graphene can cover a soccer field.“There are many types of graphene materials,” adds Walden. “Harcros wants to be in the forefront of supplying the market for high value products. This requires large, thin and nearly defect free ( LTDF ) graphene which can be used to make thousands of high value products better.”“Graphene is the material that will support the new industrial revolution,” notes Larschan. “From making AI data centers run cooler, faster and use significantly less electricity to enabling electric vehicle batteries to charge in minutes instead of hours, graphene can revolutionize products.”“LTDF graphene aligns with the Trump Administration’s industrial, defense and energy policies,” Larschan goes on to say. “In a few short years, graphene is going to touch the lives of virtually every person, every day.”More than 400 companies claim to manufacture graphene, but Avadain is the only company with a known technology to manufacture LTDF graphene flakes. This combination of properties – large, thin and defect free – uniquely gives graphene its incredible strength and nearly perfect electrical conductivity.“There are a range of uses for graphene based on the quality of the material,” notes Walden. “Harcros wants to take a first mover position by the supplying the market for high value, high tech applications which require LTDF graphene flakes.”About HarcrosHarcros is a worldwide manufacturer of innovative and sustainable chemicals headquartered in Kansas City, Kansas.If you would like to know more about Harcros’ efforts and commitment to our customers, please visit us at www.harcros.com . For press inquiries, please contact us at press@harcros.com.About AvadainAvadain is a graphene manufacturing technology licensing company headquartered in Shelby County, Tennessee. Avadain has the only known technology to manufacture large, thin and nearly defect free graphene flakes that can be used as an additive material in a wide range of applications.For more information, please visit Avadain at www.avadaingraphene.com . For press inquiries, please contact Brad Larschan at blarschan@avadaingraphene.com.

