Tax Commissioner Reminds Filers to Submit Tax Returns by April 15 Deadline

With Tax Day, April 15, quickly approaching, North Dakota Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus reminds taxpayers to file their income tax returns before the upcoming deadline or apply for an extension with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

“Our goal is to be readily available and provide exceptional service to North Dakota taxpayers,” stated Commissioner Kroshus. “Our agency is here to assist with any tax-related questions, including those related to last-minute filings.”

For assistance, taxpayers may call 701-328-1247. Taxpayers can also visit the North Dakota Office of State Tax Commissioner on the 8th floor of the State Capitol building, Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:00am and 5:00pm to drop off their returns or seek assistance. Visitors must first stop at the checkpoint on ground floor at the south entrance before proceeding to the 8th floor.

“If a taxpayer is unable to file by the April 15 deadline, they should request an extension before this date through the IRS,” Commissioner Kroshus emphasized. “Our office is here to provide citizens with a variety of services, including those found on the North Dakota Taxpayer Access Point (ND TAP), where they can track refunds, make payments, and access other valuable resources electronically.”

To request an extension, taxpayers must submit Form 4868 – Application for Automatic Extension of Time to File U.S. Individual Income Tax Return by Tax Day. Extensions granted for federal returns are also recognized for North Dakota returns.

As of April 1, the North Dakota Office of State Tax Commissioner has processed over 255,243 returns. Commissioner Kroshus encourages taxpayers to e-file and select direct deposit or electronic payments for improved accuracy, security, and timeliness.

For more information regarding North Dakota tax-related programs, please visit the Office of State Tax Commissioner’s website at www.tax.nd.gov or connect with us on social media.