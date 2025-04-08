Despite Budget Cut Headlines: 5-Day Challenge Helps Beginners Get Started in Federal Contracting

Program overview of the 5-Day Middleman Challenge

Dr. Wes Fisher launches his next 5-Day Middleman Challenge to teach entrepreneurs how to tap into the $700B+ government contracting market.

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amid growing concerns about federal spending cuts, especially in light of recent news surrounding the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), one entrepreneur is cutting through the noise with a surprising message:"There are still thousands of contract opportunities waiting to be won—you just have to know where to look."That entrepreneur is Dr. Wes Fisher , founder of The Contracting Blueprint and creator of the 5-Day Middleman Challenge , an online training program designed to help beginners take real action in government contracting. His next challenge kicks off online April 21-25, 2025.Government Contracting, SimplifiedWith over $700 billion spent annually on federal contracts—from janitorial services and pest control to snow removal and bottled water for border facilities—Dr. Wes believes the opportunity is still massive for entrepreneurs who act as the "middleman," connecting the government with subcontractors to get the work done."This isn’t about politics. It’s about practicality," says Dr. Wes. "Whether it's under Trump, Biden, or anyone else, the government still needs things: clean buildings, working security cameras, meals during disaster response exercises. These are real contracts, and they’re posted on SAM.gov every single day."Results That Speak VolumesTo date, more than 3,000 people have taken part in the 5-Day Middleman Challenge. Many walk away having submitted their first offer by the end of the week—a major milestone in a space that often feels overwhelming to beginners."Dr. Wes helped me narrow in and focus on what I need to be looking at contracts," Alonzo A., a January 2025 participant, shared."I was at a point where I didn't know what the next steps were," Greg G., another January 2025 participant, said. "I got clarification."Dr. Wes teaches participants how to:1. Find lucrative contracts on SAM.gov2. Call and negotiate with subcontractors3. Craft and submit competitive proposalsAnd yes, he even demonstrates live calls to Contracting Officers and subs, showing participants exactly what to say."This is the best decision I've made for myself in a long time," Karen G., a January 2025 participant, said when asked about the 5-Day Middleman Challenge.Registration Now OpenRegistration for the April 2025 5-Day Middleman Challenge is now open. The challenge is 100% online. General admission is $197 and VIP is $497. VIP registrants unlock extra Q&A time with Dr. Wes and personalized proposal reviews.To learn more or to register, visit: https://5daymiddleman.com About Dr. Wes Fisher: Dr. Wes Fisher is a former special education teacher turned 7-figure government contractor. Through The Contracting Blueprint, he has helped thousands of aspiring entrepreneurs get their start in federal contracting by demystifying the process and breaking it down into clear, actionable steps.

Government contracting hasn't gone away, the opportunities have just moved

