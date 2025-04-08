GSB 2025 Unveils Critical Gaps in Global Security Preparedness and Culture, Reveals Need for Cooperation and Reform

GSB 2025 Now Available Founded in 1934, the International Security Ligue works to promote, advance, and professionalize the private security industry

Survey collected views from leading security executives. Responses offer the world a warning.

Security is a shared responsibility and must be integrated throughout organizations and society to enhance business performance, improve economies, and to build resilience against unforeseen threats.” — Stefan Huber

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Security Ligue’s Global Security Barometer 2025 ( GSB 2025 ) warns of serious deficiencies in the current state of global security and reveals changes that are necessary for the security industry to meet future challenges in an evolving threat environment.The comprehensive report underscores an urgent need for improved integration of security functions, heightened risk awareness, better critical infrastructure preparedness, and stronger security cultures across regions. Globally, for example, leading security executives think the world’s critical infrastructure is only half as prepared as it needs to be against terrorism and high-consequence threats (52.5 score).GSB 2025 also sheds light on critical challenges and opportunities facing the global security services industry, highlighting pressing issues across public perception, regulation, labor markets, marketplace maturity, and cooperation with public law enforcement. A global median score of 55.0 highlights a crisis in security markets, for example, where cost often trumps quality in procurement decisions.“Many of these challenges have plagued the industry for decades, which is exactly why the Ligue has undertaken this effort to examine them, to see what progress we have made, to identify work that still needs to be done, and to reconvene top minds in the industry to chart a path forward,” explained Stefan Huber, Director General.A Call for Unified ActionGSB 2025 emphasizes that strengthening global security in an increasingly complex threat landscape requires a unified, strategic approach that leaves no weak links. Coordinated efforts from all stakeholders are crucial:• Organizations must adopt comprehensive risk management strategies, break down internal silos, and foster a proactive security culture.• Governments should develop supportive regulatory frameworks, broaden definitions of critical infrastructure, and foster cross-border cooperation.• Private Sector needs to invest in advanced security solutions, train personnel to handle multi-dimensional threats, and build trust within communities."Security isn't a one-and-done solution — it's an ongoing process demanding continuous investment and collaboration," said Huber. "Security is a shared responsibility and must be integrated throughout organizations and society to enhance business performance, improve economies, and to build resilience against unforeseen threats."About the GSB 2025GSB 2025 is a comprehensive exploration of critical challenges facing the security services industry and global security, blending survey results with unique perspectives from more than one dozen subject matter experts.Founded in 1934, the International Security Ligue works to promote, advance, and professionalize the private security industry.Get the free report

