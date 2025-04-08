Dr. Lyudmila Sarder Honored with U.S. Congressional Award for Advancing Healthcare and Community Service

Dr. Lyudmila Sarder Receives Prestigious U.S. Congressional Award for Women’s History Month

❝Trailblazing Physician and Advocate Recognized During Women’s History Month Ceremony for Transformative Impact in Central Florida and Beyond❞

LAKELAND, FL, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Lyudmila Sarder , MD, a distinguished internal medicine resident physician, has received the U.S. Congressional Award in recognition of her exceptional contributions to healthcare and community advocacy throughout Central Florida.Dr. Lyudmila Sarder was among ten prominent community leaders honored by U.S. Congressman Darren Soto (FL-09) during a special Women’s History Month ceremony held on March 18, 2025. The honorees, representing diverse fields including healthcare, military service, engineering and business, were selected for their commitment to public service and improving lives across their communities. Their names and achievements will be permanently enshrined in the U.S. Congressional Record—a distinguished national recognition “Your life stories are part of our shared American history,” said Congressman Soto during the presentation.Dr. Lyudmila Sarder serves as an Internal Medicine Resident Physician at Lakeland Regional Health, where she has dedicated her career to advancing medical care, particularly for underserved populations. Through rotations at top medical centers, including HCA Florida Osceola Hospital, AdventHealth Cancer Institute, Winter Haven Hospital, and Lakeland Regional Health, she has gained national recognition for her commitment to improving healthcare access and advancing cancer research. Her efforts in addressing financial barriers to cancer treatment have provided hope to countless patients, helping shape a more equitable healthcare system. In addition to her clinical work, Dr. Sarder is a passionate voice for health equity. She leads initiatives to expand healthcare access for uninsured populations, volunteers at Osceola Cancer Center and Kissimmee Women’s Health Center, and continuously works to reduce healthcare disparities in Central Florida.A leader in medical education and mentorship, Dr. Sarder co-authored the Amazon bestselling guidebook, Intern Mastery: A Roadmap from Med School to PGY-1 Internal Medicine Excellence, aimed at helping medical students transition into residency. She is a member of the American College of Physicians (ACP) and serves as a judge for ACP student presentations.Dr. Lyudmila Sarder’s dedication extends to public health efforts beyond the hospital. She has served as a volunteer physician at major events such as the Hollis Cancer Center Promise Run and the Disney Marathons, promoting wellness and medical support in the broader community. As a mentor and educator, she continues to shape future healthcare leaders through her work with academic institutions.Despite her demanding medical career, Dr. Sarder is a dedicated wife and mother of two, balancing her personal and professional responsibilities with exceptional poise. “I am deeply honored to receive this recognition from the United States Congress,” said Dr. Sarder. “This award reflects not just my work, but the efforts of so many individuals striving for positive change in healthcare and community service. Women’s History Month reminds us of the power and impact of women everywhere—I’m proud to be part of that legacy.”Congressman Soto commended her achievements, stating, “Thank you for your tireless work in advancing healthcare in Central Florida and beyond. Your leadership and service are truly commendable.”Dr. Lyudmila Sarder holds advanced academic credentials from leading institutions, including Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and Stanford University School of Medicine. Her contributions continue to inspire medical professionals and uplift communities throughout the region.To learn More About U.S. Congressional Award Please Visit: HONORING DR. LYUDMILA SARDER AS A DISTINGUISHED LEADER IN CENTRAL FLORIDA FOR WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH; Congressional Record Vol. 171, No. 50 (Extensions of Remarks - March 18, 2025) U.S. Congressional Award Link: https://www.congress.gov/congressional-record/volume-171/issue-50/extensions-of-remarks-section/article/E223-2

