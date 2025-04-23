Biologic Input Output Systems (BIOS) Appoints Chris Duncan, MD as Chief Medical Officer to Drive Clinical Innovation

Renowned neuroprosthetics expert joins BIOS to lead clinical strategy and advance development of the Universal Neural Interface.

SALT LAKE CITY , UT, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BIOS, a leader in neural interface technology, is proud to announce the appointment of Chris Duncan, MD as its new Chief Medical Officer (CMO). A distinguished expert in neuroprosthetics, Dr. Duncan specializes in restoring movement and sensation for individuals with limb loss through advanced prosthetic technology that intuitively integrates with the body’s nervous system.Dr. Duncan’s expertise in clinical innovation will drive BIOS clinical strategy and development, regulatory compliance and patient safety. His experience is invaluable to ensure the company’s Universal Neural Interface advances from cutting-edge innovation to real-world patient impact, working across surgeons, healthcare professionals, healthcare facilities, payors and patients.“We are in the business of creating transformative technologies to expand human potential for individuals with limb loss,” said Chris Duncan, MD, Chief Medical Officer at BIOS. “The time has arrived to restore human function through a three pillar-approach: cutting edge biocompatible semiconductor fabrication, decades of unparalleled expertise in human neurophysiology experimentation, and proven development of adaptive machine learning algorithms. I couldn’t be happier to rejoin this world class team and help translate our work from the lab into the lives of our patients.”“Limb loss affects children, warfighters, refugees, workers, and cancer survivors. To date, medical science and commercially available devices have not provided adequate restoration to reconnect the human nervous system to a synthetic arm,” Dr. Duncan continued. “At BIOS, we’ve kindled a shared imagination of a bright future, where limb restoration is possible, granting people to return to work, life, and meaning like never before. Analogous to the 20th century transformations of joint replacement or transplant surgery, we hope to pioneer new concepts of what is possible in the 21st century. To that end, we will need to forge close partnerships in industry, academics, and government for broad and collaborative adoption.”Dr. Duncan joins BIOS at a pivotal moment as the company refines its Universal Neural Interface, working alongside the Utah NeuroRobotics Lab, University of Utah Health , the Craig H Rehabilitation Center and Mayo Clinic . Together, they are advancing the frontiers of neural interfaces, robotics, and AI-driven prosthetic control, paving the way for a new era of medical innovation.About Biologic Input Output Systems (BIOS)BIOS is a pioneering neurotechnology company developing the first bi-directional neural interface designed to restore both movement and sensation for individuals with limb loss. By directly connecting prosthetic limbs to the nervous system, BIOS empowers users with natural control and the ability to feel touch – a breakthrough in neuroprosthetics. Through cutting-edge innovation and strategic partnerships, BIOS is redefining the future of bionic integration and human augmentation.For more information, visit biologicinputoutputsystems.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.