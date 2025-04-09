AI Meets Predictive Maintenance: Nanoprecise’s Expert Webinar Happening This Month

Nanoprecise Sci Corp Kevin Clark, will explore how AI-powered predictive maintenance (PdM) is not only enhancing operational efficiency—but also redefining the roles of maintenance and frontline teams. Nanoprecise is at the forefront of predictive maintenance (PdM) and asset health monitoring.

Industry expert Kevin Clark to discuss workforce evolution, collaboration, and upskilling in the age of AI.

AI is changing our norms, and people are concerned. Learning and interacting is key to bringing AI and people together.” — Kevin Clark

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As artificial intelligence continues to transform the manufacturing landscape, Nanoprecise is proud to host their next webinar, "The People Part of AI & Predictive Maintenance in Manufacturing : Coexistence, Collaboration, and Upskilling with AI."This virtual event, featuring industry veteran Kevin Clark, will explore how AI-powered predictive maintenance (PdM) is not only enhancing operational efficiency—but also redefining the role of maintenance and frontline teams.“AI is changing our norms,” says Kevin Clark. “and people are concerned. Learning and interacting is key to bringing AI and people together.”Key topics to be covered include:- Upskilling your workforce with AI-driven predictive maintenance: Equip your employees with the skills to manage and collaborate alongside AI, building trust and improving maintenance processes.- How AI can improve maintenance efficiency and create new ideas/roles: Unlock the potential of AI to streamline maintenance tasks while opening new job opportunities.- Strategies to harmonize AI and human labor: Learn how to foster a collaborative environment where AI and teams work hand-in-hand, driving productivity and reliability.Who should attend?This webinar offers valuable insights for both leaders seeking to future-proof their operations and build a workforce that thrives in the era of automation, as well as frontline staff and floor managers interested in improving safety, reducing downtime, and leveraging new technologies.Details:- Date & Time: April 30, 2025 – 8:00 AM PST | 17:00 CET- Location: Virtual (link provided upon registration)About Nanoprecise Sci CorpNanoprecise is a technology company at the forefront of predictive maintenance and asset health monitoring. It delivers AI-powered, energy-centered predictive maintenance (ECPdM) solutions that combine wireless IoT sensors with machine learning to monitor equipment health in real time. By improving machine efficiency and reducing unplanned downtime, Nanoprecise helps industrial companies boost ROI and achieve their sustainability targets. Learn more at nanoprecise.io. About Kevin ClarkKevin Clark brings over 35 years of global operations leadership with a focus on advanced technologies in engineering, asset management, and industrial AI. His career spans senior roles at Fortive Corporation (Fluke/Accruent), Falkonry AI, Caterpillar, and Johnson & Johnson. A Certified Maintenance & Reliability Professional (CMRP) and active member of SMRP, he serves on multiple advisory boards in the industrial sector. Kevin holds a B.S. in Automation & Systems Engineering from Purdue University and an MBA from Colorado State University.

