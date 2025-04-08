SolidCAM appoints David Boucher as Strategic Technical Advisor

SolidCAM, a global leader in integrated CAM solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of David Boucher as its new Strategic Technical Advisor.

NEWTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SolidCAM, a global leader in integrated CAM solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of David Boucher as its new Strategic Technical Advisor. A distinguished veteran in the CAD/CAM industry, David Boucher brings decades of experience, having most recently served as Chief Product Officer at Mastercam.In his previous role, he was responsible for Product, Technical Services, and Post Processor teams, showcasing his deep expertise in product vision, strategy, and innovation. His strong problem-solving and decision-making abilities, combined with excellent communication and interpersonal skills, make him an invaluable addition to the SolidCAM team.“We are thrilled to welcome David Boucher to SolidCAM,” said Dr Emil Somekh, Founder & CEO of SolidCAM. “David's deep understanding of the industry and forward-thinking approach align seamlessly with our mission to deliver state-of-the-art CAM solutions. His insights and leadership will undoubtedly drive SolidCAM to new levels of success.”David Boucher expressed his enthusiasm for joining SolidCAM, stating, “SolidCAM is renowned for its culture of innovation and excellence in the CAM industry. I am excited to collaborate with a talented team and contribute to the company’s growth as we continue to shape the future direction of CAM.”Boucher joins SolidCAM at an important time, as the company has expanded beyond CAM into a full digital manufacturing ecosystem. With the introduction of SolidShop, SolidCAM has entered a new era, creating a seamless workflow that integrates CAM programming, CNC manufacturing, and shopfloor management. This development reinforces SolidCAM’s position as a comprehensive solution provider, helping CNC machine shops increase efficiency and optimize their operations.As Strategic Technical Advisor, Boucher will work closely with SolidCAM’s leadership team to advance product development, forge new industry partnerships, and uncover growth opportunities. His appointment highlights SolidCAM’s commitment to attracting top talent and maintaining its leadership in the CAM industry.To learn more about SolidCAM’s complete digital manufacturing ecosystem, including its advanced CAM solutions, visit www.solidcam.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.