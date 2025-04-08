HIP Video Promo Presents: Ian Ward premieres brand new music video "You Can Do Better" on BSides&Badlands

Ian Ward's Musical Journey Continues with Retro-Infused Single "You Can Do Better"

CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ian Ward is a powerhouse of creative momentum—a multifaceted artist whose talents span singing, songwriting, acting, and creative direction. One of music’s most compelling original voices, Ian has been immersed in the entertainment industry since childhood, landing theatrical roles in New York and Los Angeles at just 8 years old. After studying at the University of Miami and Berklee College of Music, he performed worldwide—on Broadway, in international tours, and even on the high seas.

His natural charisma, authenticity, and skill set him apart from typical pop musicians. He has earned critical acclaim for his “powerful belt and soulful voice,” as noted by Entertainment Weekly and other renowned outlets. Effortlessly weaving genres—from classic rock to stripped-back acoustic ballads—his music is both conscious and universally resonant. Each song tells a vivid story drawn from his real-life experiences, evoking a strong sense of time and place while exploring themes of love, hope, and transformation.

As he continues to evolve creatively, his star power is emerging. He impressed the judges in his audition for Season 23 of American Idol this March, securing a coveted “Golden Ticket” to Hollywood—a promising step on his journey to widespread recognition. “Being on American Idol this season is a huge moment for me,” says Ian. “It’s taught me a lot about perseverance and being brave enough to put my dreams out there.”

With an irresistibly groovy melody channeling a distinct 60s/70s pop-rock sound, “You Can Do Better” captures the tension between the life people aspire to and the reality they settle for. Drawing from a personal place, Ian steps in as both a guide and a motivator, challenging those who have lost their way on their “search for their destiny” to light a true fire in their heart and take action. “I’ve had times in my life where I’ve felt stuck,” admits Ian. “The song is all about realizing that spark inside you, the part that tells you to keep going, even when it feels like things aren’t clicking.”

His powerhouse, soulful vocals are both commanding and sincere, delivering a surge of energy alongside a poignant reminder: one can’t change anything “just with words.” Instead, true change comes through action—in careers, relationships, and beyond. “You can always level up,” he says. “There’s always room to be better, to do better, and to be more aligned with who you are.” Underneath, Ian’s reflections on his artistic growth fuel the track’s hopeful message. “The heart of this song is about showing up for yourself, doing the work, and trusting that every little step counts,” he says. “Playing a showcase at SXSW last month was a chance to share my music with so many amazing people, and it felt like a sign that no matter where you start, there’s always room to push further, reach higher, and aim for something greater.”

In another stellar collaboration with Mutual Street Entertainment, the music video for “You Can Do Better” amplifies the song’s vibrancy and urgency. As the protagonist mindlessly flips through TV channels, she stumbles upon Ian and is instantly captivated. He transports her into a world of light and color, playfully urging her to get up and take charge of her life. This striking visual packs a powerful punch, instilling the belief that everyone has the power to do better if they put their mind to it. Ian leads the way, cutting through life’s obstacles with an infectious energy. He pushes audiences to “turn off the TV” and chase what truly matters—a message that feels more relevant now than ever. Following the breathtaking “One Shot” music video, it offers a new exciting glimpse into his highly anticipated EP—a collection of anthems celebrating self-belief, perseverance, and the courage to dream big. “To anyone who’s ever felt like they could do more, be more, or love more: You absolutely can—” he says, “the best is yet to come.”

