Process Insights Launches Trace-1000S/N Sulfur-Nitrogen Gas Analyzer

ATOM INSTRUMENT Trace-1000S/N from Process Insights

Process Insights unveils the ATOM INSTRUMENT™ Trace-1000S/N™, a next-gen analyzer for precise trace sulfur and nitrogen measurement.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Process Insights is excited to announce the release of the ATOM INSTRUMENT™ Trace-1000S/N™, a next-generation analyzer designed for precise measurement of trace sulfur and nitrogen levels in complex samples. Leveraging state-of-the-art technology, the Trace-1000S/N provides high accuracy and reliability, making it ideal for industries such as petrochemical, environmental testing, and aerospace. Its innovative design ensures fast, real-time analysis with minimal maintenance, empowering users to meet stringent regulatory standards.

At the core of the Trace-1000S/N is Process Insights' patented Excimer UV Fluorescence Technology, a groundbreaking advancement in trace element detection. This proprietary technology employs a high-energy ultraviolet (UV) excimer lamp to excite sulfur and nitrogen compounds, resulting in unique fluorescence emissions that enable precise quantification at ultra-low detection limits. Unlike conventional techniques, Excimer UV Fluorescence Technology provides enhanced sensitivity and selectivity, minimizing interferences and ensuring highly accurate readings even in the most challenging matrices. It provides a measurement range of 100 ppb – 10 ppm (as required for specific gas applications).

Ideal for Applications:

• LPG

• Natural Gas

• Reforming and Isomerization

• Catalyst Protection

• Blending Operations

• Flare and Stack Gas

• Refinery Grade Fuels

By integrating this advanced fluorescence technology, the Trace-1000S/N achieves unparalleled analytical performance, delivering rapid, repeatable results with exceptional precision. The system's ability to differentiate and measure trace sulfur and nitrogen with superior specificity makes it an indispensable tool for regulatory compliance and quality control in critical applications.

The Trace-1000S/N features a user-friendly interface and advanced analytical capabilities, ensuring seamless integration into any laboratory environment. With a focus on operational efficiency, the analyzer delivers consistent results, streamlining the analysis process and increasing productivity. It is built to withstand the demands of even the most challenging applications, providing quick turnarounds without compromising accuracy.

“Precision and reliability are at the core of the Trace-1000S/N, making it the perfect tool for industries where trace sulfur and nitrogen analysis is critical,” said Jesse Zapien, Director Sales & Marketing at Process Insights. “We are excited to provide our customers with a solution that not only meets their analytical needs but also enhances their operational capabilities.”

The Trace-1000S/N is now available for purchase. To learn more about the product and its capabilities, visit www.process-insights.com.

About Process Insights

Process Insights is a global leader in providing high-performance measurement solutions. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, the company specializes in advanced instrumentation for a range of industries, including industrial, petrochemical, environmental, and aerospace. Visit www.process-insights.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

