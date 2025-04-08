Awasi Group Announces Nicolás Peluffo as New CEO

Nicolás Peluffo Awasi Lodges new CEO

Awasi Lodges, the renowned collection of lodges offering private and tailor-made experiences in South America, announces Nicolas Peluffo as its new CEO.

I am honored to join Awasi, a brand that has redefined intimate, nature-immersive travel in South America” — Nicolás Peluffo

CHILE, SANTIAGO DE CHILE, CHILE, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Awasi Group Announces Nicolas Peluffo as New CEO

Awasi Lodges, the renowned collection of lodges offering private and tailor-made experiences in South America’s most breathtaking destinations, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nicolas Peluffo as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

With a distinguished career in the hospitality industry, Peluffo brings expertise in finance, technology, operations, and brand development. His leadership will guide Awasi’s continued evolution as it expands its portfolio of immersive experiences and environmental conservation.

A Vision for Sustainable Growth

Founded with Awasi Atacama, Awasi Patagonia, and Awasi Iguazú, the brand set the standard for bespoke travel in the region. Recently, Awasi began expanding through acquisitions, with Ponta dos Ganchos in Santa Catarina, Brazil.

“I am honored to join Awasi, a brand that has redefined intimate, nature-immersive travel in South America,” said Peluffo. “Awasi’s commitment to authenticity, privacy, and sustainability resonates deeply with me, and I look forward to leading the team into this exciting new phase of growth.”

Shaping the Future of Awasi Lodges

“We are thrilled to welcome Nic to Awasi Lodges,” said Leandro Venacio, CEO of Grupo Faro Verde (owners of Awasi Lodges). “His expertise and strategic vision will be instrumental in driving innovation while ensuring we remain true to our core values of personalized service, authenticity, and environmental stewardship.”

About Awasi Lodges

Awasi Lodges is a collection of lodges in Argentina, Chile, and Brazil, offering private, tailor-made experiences in some of the world’s most stunning natural landscapes. With a strong focus on privacy, personalized service, and conservation, Awasi has redefined immersive travel for discerning guests seeking meaningful, nature-connected adventures.

Awasi is also a proud member of Relais & Châteaux, reinforcing its commitment to exceptional hospitality, sustainability, and culinary excellence.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.