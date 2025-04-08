Dr. Jane Durst Pulkys Partners with Charles Mattocks to Revolutionize Menopause Awareness

Four Days menopause TV series

A groundbreaking TV series is set to revolutionize the way we view menopause, offering a fresh, powerful perspective on this life-changing transition.

A new TV series aims to shift the way we view menopause by bringing together five women who will live together for four days, guided by top experts.” — Charles Mattocks

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Jane Durst-Pulkys, a distinguished nutrition expert, is set to join award-winning film and TV producer Charles Mattocks in an innovative new television series focused on breaking the silence around menopause. Set in the tranquil and inspiring environment of Costa Rica, the series will feature women from diverse backgrounds and stages of menopause as they come together with top experts for a transformative experience.The goal is to provide a platform for education, empowerment, and honest conversations about menopause, offering women the tools and insights they need to navigate this life stage with confidence. Dr. Durst-Pulkys, a respected figure in the field of nutrition and health and author of USA Today national bestseller The Metabolic Balance Kitchen, brings a wealth of knowledge on how diet and lifestyle affect the body, particularly during major life transitions like menopause. Her collaboration with Charles Mattocks, a renowned producer, healthcare advocate, and bestselling author, marks a major step in her commitment to supporting women through education and personal growth. Charles Mattocks, known for his work as an award-winning film and television producer, has been a prominent advocate for health and wellness, bringing critical social issues into the mainstream.He has appeared on major talk shows and is recognized for his ability to create compelling, impactful content. His extensive experience in film production and his commitment to addressing public health concerns make him an ideal partner for this groundbreaking series. Additionally, Charles is the nephew of the late reggae icon Bob Marley, a lineage that further enriches his commitment to social change and advocacy. “Menopause is a universal experience, but it’s one that’s often overlooked or misunderstood in mainstream media,” says Charles Mattocks. “We’re creating this series to change that. By bringingtogether women from different backgrounds, we hope to create a space where they can connect, share their experiences, and learn from experts, all while feeling empowered and supported in their journey through menopause.”Dr. Durst-Pulkys echoes this sentiment, adding, “Nutrition plays a critical role in how women experiencemenopause. This series will not only focus on the physical changes that occur during this transition butalso provide women with practical knowledge on how diet and wellness can ease symptoms and promoteoverall well-being. Our mission is to create an environment where women can openly discuss theirexperiences and feel supported in embracing this important life stage.”The series will follow a group of women, each at a different stage of menopause, as they come together inCosta Rica. Over the course of several days, they will engage in discussions, activities, and cookingdemonstrations with experts in nutrition, wellness, and menopause care. The series will spotlight theimportance of diet in managing menopause and improving health, while also addressing the diverseexperiences of women, including women of color, and exploring how men can also be part of thisimportant conversation.Charles Mattocks, a passionate advocate for mental and physical health, says, “This series will bringmuch-needed visibility to the diverse experiences of women going through menopause. It’s about startinga much-needed conversation and providing a space where these women can feel heard and empowered.”The series will be available for streaming later this year, with more details to be announced soon.About Jane Durst-Pulkys, PhDDr. Jane Durst-Pulkys is a leading expert in nutrition, specializing in the Metabolic Balance NutritionProgram, which spotlights how dietary choices can support optimal health. With extensive experience inhelping individuals improve their well-being through personalized nutrition plans.About Charles MattocksCharles Mattocks is an award-winning film and television producer, healthcare advocate, and bestsellingauthor. With a focus on creating impactful content, he has raised awareness for critical health andwellness issues through his work. Charles is a frequent guest on major talk shows, where he discussesimportant social topics.The menopause series will also feature other well-respected names in the field, including Dr. BetsyGreenleaf, Dr. Jessica Shepherd, Dr. Jayne Morgan, Dr. Judith Joseph, Jill Chmielewski, Dr. SangeetaPati, Dr. Suruchi Thakore, Amanda Thebe, and Kevin Ellis.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.