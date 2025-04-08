FoodNourish Launches First-Ever Health & Wellness Discount Codes eBook Featuring Exclusive Savings from Top Brands

The cover of FoodNourish's free downloadable Deals Book One of the coupon code pages found within FoodNourish's deals book. An inner page from FoodNourish's health & wellness discount codes book for Goli Nutrition

FoodNourish’s new eBook makes it easier than ever to save on trusted health products — no expired or fake codes, just real discounts.

TYLER, TX, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FoodNourish.net , a trusted online resource for evidence-based articles on health, food, nutrition, and longevity, has released the first edition of its much-anticipated Health & Wellness Discount Codes Book — a downloadable guide packed with exclusive, never-expiring discount codes from some of the most recognized names in the wellness industry.Curated by Foodnourish's partnerships team, the guide brings together hard-to-find, working discount codes for high-quality supplements, nutrition products, and wellness tools — all in one easy-to-use digital book.“Some of these codes are impossible to find elsewhere,” says Pavlos Giorkas, Founder & Chief Editor of FoodNourish. “We’ve tested each one to make sure it works, and we’ve partnered directly with top-tier brands to make these savings available to our audience. This is just the beginning — we plan to make this the most comprehensive and respected discount codes book in the wellness space.”The guide includes exclusive savings such as:- Bioptimizers – 10% OFF- XtendLife – 15% OFF- iHerb – 10% OFF first order, 5% OFF every order after- British Supplements – 20% OFF- Megafood – 29% OFF- Goli Nutrition, Nootropics Depot, Double Wood Supplements, and othersThe eBook is free to download and available to all visitors via foodnourish.net/go/deal-book . New users can also access it by subscribing to the FoodNourish newsletter, with subscription forms found across the website.FoodNourish plans to release updated editions regularly as more brands come on board and more codes are verified.Partnership OpportunitiesHealth and wellness brands interested in having their exclusive codes featured in future editions can get in touch at foodnourish.net/contact and mention "Coupon Code Partnership" in the subject line.About FoodNourishFoodNourish.net publishes science-backed articles focused on health, nutrition, food, and longevity. Founded by Pavlos Giorkas, the platform aims to simplify health research and give readers access to tools and information they can trust.

