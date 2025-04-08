NeuroVisual Medicine to Host National Summit Focused on Binocular Vision Dysfunction in Santa Fe

NVM gathers 80+ providers in Santa Fe to launch TheraLens®, unveil new tools, and accelerate national awareness of Binocular Vision Dysfunction.

This summit is something I’ve dreamed of for years. To have our community of NeuroVisual Specialists come together to learn, connect, and grow is incredibly meaningful.” — Dr. Debby Feinberg, Founder, NeuroVisual Medicine

SANTA FE, NM, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NeuroVisual Medicine (NVM) will host its first annual Network Summit April 10–12 in Santa Fe, uniting 85 certified providers, clinical leaders, and partners to advance care for Binocular Vision Dysfunction (BVD). The event will feature major announcements, new tools, and exclusive clinical content led by NVM founder Dr. Debby Feinberg (link)."This summit is something I’ve dreamed of for years. To have our community of NeuroVisual Specialists come together to learn, connect, and grow is incredibly meaningful, " said Dr. Debby FeinbergKey announcements include:The official launch of TheraLens, NVM’s proprietary precision microprism lens system that streamlines treatment and enhances outcomes for patients suffering from BVD.Debut of the NeuroVisualMedicine brand ecosystem, a patient-facing platform designed to drive national awareness, strengthen trust, and connect individuals with qualified providers.New training modules and resources to enhance the full BVD patient journey.Preview of the upcoming NVM Board Certification for providers led by NVM founder Dr. Mark Rosner.The Summit will also include exclusive lecture material from Dr. Feinberg on the most urgent clinical challenges in BVD care today—delivered for the first time to the full national network.Vendor and technology partners will be present, including BluTech, Cherry Optical Lab, Teem, Anagram, Physician’s Liaison, Roya.com, and MODO. These collaborations are central to the ecosystem of care and business support that NVM clinics rely on as they scale across the country.With over 24,000 BVDQ™ Assessments completed across the United States in 2024, the volume alone is clear proof of the growing awareness and accelerating demand for BVD solutions. The BVDQ™ is a scientifically validated tool used to identify those who most likely have BVD and would benefit from the NeuroVisual Evaluation."NeuroVisual Medicine (NVM) is expanding its national efforts and will launch a new marketing campaign in late 2025 to further increase awareness of Binocular Vision Dysfunction (BVD). The goal is to make BVD a widely recognized condition—one that parents, teachers, and families openly discuss as a potential source of frustrating and painful BVD symptoms About NeuroVisual MedicineNeuroVisual Medicine equips optometrists nationwide to diagnose and treat BVD, a condition often linked to chronic headaches, dizziness, and anxiety. Its certified provider network has helped tens of thousands of patients find relief after years of misdiagnosis.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.