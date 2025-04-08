Tickle My Money Bone!®️ 2025 A Comedy & Financial Empowerment Event

The 5th Annual Tickle My Money Bone!® event on May 1st, 2025, in Baltimore, MD, combines comedy by Larry Lancaster, music by DJ Rizzo, and financial literacy.

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 5th Annual Tickle My Money Bone!® A Comedy and Financial Empowerment Event Set for May 1st

Laughter meets financial literacy at the 5th Annual Crusaders for Change®, LLC Tickle My Money Bone!® event on May 1st, 2025, at Collective Spaces in Baltimore, MD. This unique experience combines stand-up comedy, engaging money conversations, and a vibrant social atmosphere to make financial empowerment both educational and entertaining.

An Unforgettable Night of Comedy & Cash Conversations

Money talks—and this event proves it can be hilarious! Hosted at the upscale Collective Spaces (306 W Redwood St Suite 500, Baltimore, MD), this highly anticipated gathering will feature an evening of financial inspiration and high-energy entertainment:

~ Cocktail Mix & Mingle with music by DJ Rizzo

~ Stand-up comedy performance by acclaimed comedian Larry Lancaster

~ Comedy after-party celebration promoting financial literacy in a relaxed, fun setting

Event Details:

-----------------

Date: Thursday, May 1st, 2025

Time: 6:30 PM – 10:00 PM

Location: Collective Spaces, Baltimore, MD

With financial literacy at the core of this event, attendees will enjoy a night filled with laughter and camaraderie. Tickle My Money Bone!® continues to break the taboo around discussing personal finance and financial stress, making conversations about money more accessible and engaging.

Tickets Are Selling Fast – Buy Yours Today!

Past events have sold out quickly, and this year is expected to be no different. Don't miss out on this one-of-a-kind experience that seamlessly blends education with entertainment.

Secure your tickets here or at www.crusaders4change.org/tmmb. Sponsorships are also available and appreciated.

For media inquiries, interviews, or sponsorship opportunities, please contact:

Mrs. Shay Cook, MS, AFC®, FFC®

hello@crusaders4change.org

240-630-2242

www.crusaders4change.org/tmmb

About Crusaders for Change, LLC

At Crusaders for Change (C4C), we believe a financially secure workforce is a powerful asset for any organization. We're not just about personal finance; we're dedicated to helping businesses, nonprofits, and local, state, and federal government organizations build a thriving culture of financial well-being for their employees. As a certified woman-owned, minority-owned, and military spouse-owned small business, C4C shares a commitment to public service and understands the values that drive employees.

We leverage our diverse backgrounds to develop culturally sensitive programs that address the specific financial concerns of your workforce, whether it's managing student loan debt, planning for retirement on a fixed income, or navigating the complexities of benefits. This combination of experience and shared values allows C4C to build trust and rapport with individuals, fostering a more receptive and engaged audience for our financial wellness initiatives.

Legal Disclaimer:

