Missouri’s Tax Holiday Creates Savings and Generates Business Growth

The Show Me Green Sales Tax Holiday returns this spring giving Missourian’s the opportunity to save money on select purchases while stimulating economic activity in the state.

“All Missouri cities, counties, and districts participate in the appliance sales tax holiday,” said Missouri’s Director of Revenue Trish Vincent. “This event not only encourages Missourians to be energy minded but it also contributes to increased revenues for local businesses across the state who sell these appliances.”

According to Missouri statute, from April 19 through April 25 state sales tax will be waived on qualifying ENERGY STAR® certified appliances. This certification indicates that a product has been independently verified to meet strict standards – which can mean superior performance and long-term energy savings.

Clothes washers, dryers, dishwashers, air conditioners, and refrigerators with the Energy Star certification are just some of the items that are exempt from state sales tax on the first $1,500 of each appliance purchased.

For more information on the sales tax holiday, a list of qualifying items, and frequently asked questions, visit dor.mo.gov/taxation/business/tax-types/sales-use/holidays/show-me-green/.

