Golden View II in Manilva - Contemporary Townhouses Now Ready for Immediate Occupancy

Enova Estates is proud to announce the completion of Golden View II, an exclusive collection of 16 modern three-bedroom townhouses.

MANILVA, SPAIN, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enova Estates is proud to announce the completion of Golden View II, an exclusive collection of 16 modern three-bedroom townhouses situated in the esteemed Bahía de Las Rocas area of Manilva in Costa del Sol, Spain. These residences are now move-in ready, offering an exceptional opportunity for discerning buyers seeking luxury, comfort, and a high-quality Mediterranean lifestyle.​

Contemporary Design and Premium Features

Golden View II townhouses are meticulously designed to maximize natural light, featuring expansive windows that create bright and inviting living spaces. Each home encompasses a built area ranging from 123 to 127 square meters, complemented by basements up to 45 square meters, spacious terraces, private gardens, and rooftop solariums. Select units also offer the option of a private pool says Björn Ingbrant, co-owner of Enova Estates. ​

Exclusive Amenities and Community Features

Residents of Golden View II will enjoy access to a range of high-end communal amenities, including a large swimming pool equipped with the latest technology for healthier water, a paddle tennis court, and a children's playground. The development emphasizes sustainability, incorporating features such as LED lighting and access ramps in communal areas. ​

Prime Location with Stunning Views

Perched in Bahía de Las Rocas, Golden View II offers breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea, Gibraltar, and the North African coastline. The development's strategic location ensures proximity to essential amenities and renowned destinations like Sotogrande, Manilva and Estepona ​

Insights from Enova Estates

Björn Ingbrant highlights the unique appeal of Golden View II: "These townhouses epitomize modern Mediterranean living, seamlessly combining contemporary design with the serene beauty of Manilva. The move-in readiness of these homes allows residents to immediately immerse themselves in the luxurious lifestyle that the Costa del Sol offers."​

Investment Potential and Lifestyle Enhancement

Golden View II presents a compelling investment opportunity, with properties starting from €549,000. The development's emphasis on quality construction, sustainable features, and prime location contributes to its strong potential for value appreciation. Residents will benefit from a harmonious blend of tranquility and accessibility, with easy connections to major transportation routes and nearby urban centers.​

About Enova Estates

Enova Estates is a leading real estate firm specializing in luxury properties along the Costa del Sol. With a commitment to excellence and client satisfaction, They offers a curated selection of premium residences that embody the best of Mediterranean living.​

