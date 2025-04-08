AEBC Now Accepting Applications for 2025-2026 AEBC/Allyant Scholarship Program

The Alliance for Equality of Blind Canadians (AEBC) is pleased to announce that applications are now open for the 2025-2026 AEBC/Allyant Scholarship Program.

Being awarded [this scholarship] will help in attaining my academic goals and continue an ongoing commitment to self-advocacy.” — Joshua Simmonds, Student

CANADA, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Le texte français suit l'anglaisEach year, AEBC awards scholarships to outstanding blind, deafblind, and partially sighted post-secondary students to help them achieve their educational goals. This year’s scholarships are generously funded by Allyant and an anonymous donor. In addition, AEBC is honoured to offer special scholarships in memory of Tom Teranishi (donated by the BC Affiliate), in honour of Betty Nobel (donated by the BC Affiliate), and in memory of John Rae (funded through the John Rae Legacy Fund).The application deadline is Friday, May 30, 2025. All applications and supporting materials must be received by 1:00 p.m. Eastern / 10:00 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time in order to be considered.The application package, including eligibility criteria and submission instructions, can be downloaded on the AEBC website AEBC encourages all eligible students to apply and wishes applicants the best of luck in their academic journeys.For more information about AEBC and the scholarship program, please visit www.blindcanadians.ca L'Alliance pour l'égalité des Canadiens aveugles (AEBC) accepte maintenant les candidatures pour le programme de bourses d'études AEBC/Allyant 2025-2026. La date limite de candidature est le vendredi 30 mai 2025. Toutes les candidatures et tous les documents justificatifs doivent être reçus avant 13 h, heure avancée de l’Est (10 h, heure avancée du Pacifique, à cette date pour que votre candidature soit prise en compte par l'AEBC.Cette année, les bourses sont offertes par Allyant et un donateur anonyme. De plus, nous sommes honorés d'offrir des bourses spéciales à la mémoire de Tom Teranishi (offert par l'affilié de la Colombie-Britannique), des bourses en l’honneur de Betty Nobel (offertes par la Section de la Colombie-Britannique), ainsi que des bourses à la mémoire de John Rae (offertes par l’entremise du fonds John Rae).Le dossier de candidature peut être téléchargé en français et en anglais à partir de : https://wix.to/EEYQxCu

