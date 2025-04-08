Digital Dream Labs Introduces Open Source Kit for Robots (OSKR)

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digital Dream Labs (DDL), has officially launched the Open Source Kit for Robots (OSKR). This new platform is designed to give robotics enthusiasts and developers a powerful toolkit to create and customize robots with unprecedented flexibility.The OSKR provides full access to modify robot firmware, allowing users to tailor robots to their specific needs. The platform is ideal for a range of applications, from personal projects to educational use, and offers a robust foundation for further innovation in robotics.A Step Forward in Robotics InnovationThe OSKR is built to be a versatile, offline-capable platform that enables users to experiment and develop new applications for robots without needing a constant internet connection. The toolkit offers a wide range of customization options, making it easier for developers to create unique robotic experiences. As a result, OSKR is set to revolutionize the way robotics is approached, offering new opportunities for creativity and exploration.New CEO Anton, who took the reins in September 2024, credits a core team of passionate engineers and a handful of talented young minds for helping make this project a reality and highlights the importance of community-driven innovation. “OSKR is designed to empower users to experiment with robotics and push the boundaries of what is possible. This platform is for anyone who wants to explore the potential of robotics in new and exciting ways,” said Anton.Key Features of OSKR:• Offline Functionality: Allows users to work with robots without the need for an internet connection.• Customizable Firmware: Provides the freedom to modify robot behavior and functionality.• Long-Term Growth: The platform evolves over time, adapting to the user’s growing skills and changing needs.About Digital Dream LabsDigital Dream Labs is committed to advancing companion robotics through innovative technology and community engagement. The company’s mission is to make robots smarter, more customizable, and accessible to a wider audience, fostering creativity and education in the field of robotics.For additional information about OSKR and to explore its capabilities, visit Digital Dream Labs’ official website.Contact Information:Digital Dream LabsWebsite: www.digitaldreamlabs.com Email: mediacontact@digitaldreamlabs.com

