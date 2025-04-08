Rolla License Office Reopens
The Missouri Department of Revenue is publicizing the reopening of the license office located in Rolla, Missouri – 1038 S. Bishop. The office was temporarily closed due to damage from severe storms earlier this month.
The Rolla office is operating back on normal business hours – Monday through Friday, 8:00 am to 4:00 pm.
A full list of license office locations and hours of operation can be found at
dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator/.
