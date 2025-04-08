Alcohol-Free Lifestyle Pioneer & Former ESPN News Personality James Swanwick authors CLEAR

The Only Neuroscience-Based Method for High Achievers to Quit Drinking without Willpower, Rehab or AA.

Swanwick's CLEAR is first book on neuroscience-based method for quitting alcohol; focuses on mental and physical benefits of achieving an alcohol-free lifestyle

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Wave Press is pleased to announce the release of CLEAR , the first book of its kind to provide a neuroscience-based method for quitting alcohol without willpower, rehab or AA. Celebrating its launch during Alcohol Awareness Month, CLEAR aims to educate on the neuroscience of alcohol’s impact on the brain, while offering a simple, actionable plan to quit. With the U.S. Surgeon General recently declaring alcohol as a leading preventable cause of death, CLEAR speaks to this moment and makes a compelling case about why everyone has a stake in this conversation - and what to do about it.About the Book: In his groundbreaking book CLEAR, James Swanwick, founder and CEO of Alcohol-Free Lifestyle , reveals a neuroscience-based method he developed over the past decade, now proven 98% effective in helping individuals quit alcohol. Unlike 12-step programs that have only a 5-10% success rate, James' method is backed by a 2023 University of Washington study and has transformed the lives of thousands. CLEAR offers a revolutionary approach that is not only effective but also sustainable.“I am thrilled to launch CLEAR at a time in which awareness about alcohol is so critical in our society,” said Swanwick. “From mental health concerns to increased cancer risks, there are countless reasons why it’s never been more important to provide people with the vital guidance and tools to eliminate alcohol from their lives. My goal in writing CLEAR was to provide a blueprint of self-help strategies that are backed by neuroscience. Whether you’re a college student or a high-powered executive, this book provides life-changing insights and scientifically proven strategies for how to effectively quit alcohol and transform your life.”Advance Praise: “In CLEAR, James Swanwick challenges the norms around drinking, revealing how even casual alcohol use dulls focus, drains energy, and limits success,” said Nir Eyal, author of Indistractable. “With science-backed insights and practical strategies, this book empowers you to break free from the habit loop, unlock peak performance, and live a clearer, more vibrant life.”“CLEAR delivers a wake-up call to high achievers, showing how life without alcohol can be the ultimate competitive advantage,” said Dr. Michael Breus, author of The Power of When.“James offers a compelling case for cutting out alcohol, showing how it can restore your health, strengthen immunity, and help you live at your peak,” said Dr. Amy Myers, NYT bestselling author of The Autoimmune Solution.About the Author: James Swanwick is a former ESPN SportsCenter anchor turned investor, entrepreneur, and peak performance coach. Swanwick is one of the leading figures in the alcohol-free movement, helping over 2,000 high achievers reduce their drinking by 98% in just 90 days — without willpower, rehab or AA. Since 2014, Swanwick has dedicated his career to promoting the benefits of an alcohol-free lifestyle. He has created and executed many highly acclaimed coaching programs, including the 30-Day No Alcohol Challenge and Project 90 Framework – both of which have helped thousands of individuals around the world become alcohol free through a variety of modalities, including virtual expert coaching; community support; and evidence-based techniques.CLEAR is available for purchase through various retailers, including Barnes & Noble and Amazon. The book can also be purchased through the Alcohol-Free Lifestyle website.For more information about James Swanwick or Alcohol-Free Lifestyle, visit www.alcoholfreelifestyle.com

