Red Pitaya Honored with Four Industry Awards Recognizing Impact in Engineering, Education, and Innovation

Red Pitaya wins four international awards for its role in engineering education, environmental innovation, and accessible high-performance hardware.

Our goal is not only to provide access to cutting-edge technology but also to give students and professionals the skills they’ll use throughout their careers.” — Mateja Lampe Rupnik, CEO at Red Pitaya

SOLKAN, SLOVENIA, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red Pitaya, a leader in providing compact, open-source, high-speed signal acquisition and processing boards and services, has received four prestigious awards across two international programs, highlighting the company’s commitment to delivering accessible, high-performance tools used across classrooms, research labs, and advanced industrial settings.At the 2025 Learning Awards , Red Pitaya was awarded Gold in the Learning Technologies category, recognizing the company’s hands-on approach to engineering education and its contribution to bridging the gap between academic training and practical application. The award celebrates organizations that have implemented new or innovative learning technologies delivering demonstrable outcomes in both education and business. Red Pitaya’s open-source platform is used by over 400 universities and schools worldwide—including MIT, Harvard, The California Institute of Technology, University College London, and the University of Cambridge—to bring real-world experimentation into academic settings.More than 50,000 students have gained practical experience using Red Pitaya, and educators report lab equipment savings of up to 80% thanks to the platform’s versatility. Beyond academia, Red Pitaya-enabled projects have contributed to research breakthroughs in photonics, biomedicine, and quantum technologies. This marks the company’s second major recognition in education, following its Academic Support Award in 2022.“We work with universities and schools around the world to support the next generation of engineers with hands-on, open instrumentation,” said Mateja Lampe Rupnik, CEO at Red Pitaya.“Our goal is not only to provide access to cutting-edge technology but also to give students and professionals the skills they’ll use throughout their careers.”Red Pitaya was also honored with three awards at the 2025 Engineering Matters Awards in London:Environment Gold Champion, for powering LongPath Technologies’ methane leak detection system, which uses Red Pitaya hardware to monitor emissions in industrial environments.Innovation Silver Champion, also awarded for the LongPath application, recognizing how Red Pitaya’s flexible, open platform enables customers to innovate and scale advanced engineering solutions.Diversity & Inclusion Silver Champion, awarded for the work of Sakura Particles, a team of Japanese high school girls who built a muon detector using Red Pitaya. Their project was selected in an international competition for experiments at CERN.“Our users keep showing us what’s possible when tools are flexible and open,” said Črt Valentinčič, CTO at Red Pitaya. “These awards are a recognition of their creativity as much as our platform.”Trusted by organizations like NASA, CERN, Apple, Meta, Neuralink, Toyota, Volvo, Bosch and Nokia, Red Pitaya serves over 45,000 customers worldwide. Its modular instrumentation platform supports applications in research, industrial automation, and STEM education, making advanced engineering accessible at scale. The company’s latest release, STEMlab 125-14 Gen 2 , launched in March 2025, brings enhanced RF performance, modularity, and industrial-grade connectivity to its growing ecosystem.For more information, visit redpitaya.com.Media Contact:media@redpitaya.com

