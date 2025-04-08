Enciris Dynamic Overlay Features To Get Picture-in-Picture Upgrade

YouTube Video from Enciris Previews Forthcoming Features

With the release of this video we are provide a preview of our software-reconfigurable hardware. This allows us to take leaps in supported functionality and innovation” — Phillip Weissfloch, CEO

GAILLAC, OCCITANIE, FRANCE, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Enciris’ latest range of advanced 4K/HD Video Capture Card/Frame Grabbers - entitled the LT-300 Series Video Platform, includes state of the art dynamic overlay capabilities designed for such use cases as broadcast, professional-grade video production, live streaming, as well as advanced medical and industrial applications.The term, ‘overlay’ means that image-injection capabilities are provided on-board that allow users to combine and mix live incoming captured video with a combination of text, titles and data-driven info-graphics. The resulting blended ‘overlayed’ video content is provided on the HDMI loop-through output. This can also be recorded using the on-board PCI-Express interface to the host PC; which can also provide streaming, CDN or cloud connectivity to share content in real-time.Dynamic Overlay adds the ability for these text and graphics to be moving, i.e., dynamically rendered on screen to provide moving titles, embedded content and real-time info-graphics.Recently rebranded with the ‘Video Platform’ nomenclature, the LT-300 series are the first products from the company to leverage Enciris Upgrade-able Innovation ; a term used to describe the Software Reconfigurable Hardware that all three members of the family have on-board (LT-311, LT-312, LT-313). This allows the entire functionality of the products to be upgraded, adding completely new innovative features and extending the product lifecycle, whilst at the same time providing more ecologically friendly solutions by reducing waste."In this case we are expanding the impressive dynamic overlay effects and adding Picture-in-Picture; combining two input sources and also providing rendered info-graphics on screen. All of this is possible without any post-processing, using just one of our LT-311, LT-312 or LT-313 Video Platform cards!” Explained Phillip Weissfloch, CEO of Enciris.Continuing, he added “Creation of stunning user content, using transparency (alpha-blending) of the dynamic overlays for visuals, titles, and info-graphics is easy using our industry-leading API and SDK. Transparency is a valuable tool because it provides additional visual clarity for info-graphics. The displayed information always stands-out even if the primary background image changes brightness or colour around the overlaid content”.All of these visual effects are provided with absolute minimal latency - ensuring true real-time feedback. This is particularly important for multiple different use-cases including live broadcast, as well as medical applications. For example, when the primary incoming video is being used for displaying live-surgery, it is critical to have minimal latency so that the surgeon can continue to judge his or her hand movements with complete precision when looking up at the live display in the operating theater. In combination with this, the high-quality native 4K resolution (up to 4096 x 2160 pixels with up to 60 Hz refresh rate) also provides ultra-sharp, detailed natural imagery for better visualization.Target use cases also include production of live sporting events, where the LT-300 Series Video Platform can be used for display of live scores by overlaying a dynamic, transparent scoreboard that updates in real time. Other broadcast applications include adding player stats and replays to live feeds, showing instant replays with picture-in-picture effects combined with player information.The Dynamic Overlay capabilities make Enciris Capture Cards ideal for a range of professional applications - from live event broadcasting, through to advanced medical imaging where real-time embedded info-graphic data combined with picture-in-picture provides added value to surgeons. The overlays are updated instantly, without any noticeable delay thanks to the low-latency processing which helps to keep the broadcast smooth as well as engaging.Some users also find that aligning overlays with control software or hardware control unlocks even more dynamic possibilities, such as timed transitions or interactive updates based on external triggers.See the demo video here https://youtu.be/WDScxDx7vow If you’re interested or just curious about how these features might integrate into your specific workflow or would like some guidance on how to use the overlay configurations, please don’t hesitate to get in contract with Enciris.

Enciris Dynamic Overlay Demo

